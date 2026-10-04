Former Harambee Stars Coach Sympathises with Benni McCarthy - ‘Most Difficult Job in the World’

The veteran coach feels the South African tactician is dealing with many challenges which fans do not look at before they demand for results from him.

Amid the criticism that Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has been facing, someone who has been in his position before understands his predicament.

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McCarthy’s tenure as Kenya head coach is under scrutiny after two underwhelming performances and disappointing results in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This is after Harambee Stars’ 1-1 home draw with Eritrea followed by their 1-0 loss away to Guinea.

While revealing that he has no desire to take the job again, former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee says the role comes with a myriad of challenges that make it hard to produce positive results.

Mulee Rules Out Harambee Stars Return

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“That is a closed chapter. To be on that bench [to be told] Ghost must go,” Mulee said on Radio Jambo when asked if he would coach Harambee Stars again.

“To coach Harambee Stars is the most difficult job in the world. Ask Benni McCarthy, he knows…you saw they had a strike the other day.

“You have your plans [as the coach] you have planned how you want to prepare the team then you hear there is a go slow and the players have boycotted training.

“It really disorients you. There are many things you look at and say; ‘is it worth it [coaching Harambee Stars]?’ I love football a lot and coaching is part of me, and I can coach for free but not Harambee Stars again,” he insisted.

Sympathy for Coach Benni McCarthy

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Mulee says he is open to a different role with the national team but hopes fans can understand the challenges McCarthy faces before demanding for results.

“I can come as an advisor not a coach. Coaching that team is not easy. If I tell you what it takes for you to get results,” he added.

“I empathise with McCarthy because you see him and talk a lot about him but his job is heavy. There is a lot to do but no time. Everyone expects good results.”