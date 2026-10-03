KCB Lift Inaugural Lionhearted Cup After Crushing KOBS

KCB Rugby underlined their dominance as they secured the inaugural Lionhearted Cup in a thrilling clash against KCB KOBS.

KCB Rugby claimed the inaugural Lionhearted Cup in style after thrashing Ugandan side KCB KOBS 38-8 in an entertaining international friendly at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka on Saturday.

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The match, billed as the ‘Sibling Rivalry’, pitted the two KCB-sponsored clubs against each other as they celebrated the sporting ties between KCB Bank Kenya and KCB Bank Uganda.

KCB Take Control Early

The Kenyan side wasted little time asserting their dominance, racing into a 26-5 lead by half-time.

Co-captain Brian Wahinya opened the scoring with an early try before converting to give KCB a 7-0 advantage.

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Emmanuel Opondo then combined with Sheldon Kahi as the hosts extended their lead to 12-0, with Wahinya adding the conversion for a 14-0 advantage.

Isaac Njoroge scored KCB's third try, which Wahinya converted to make it 21-0.

KCB continued piling on the pressure and added another unconverted try to move 26-0 ahead before KOBS finally responded with a try to cut the deficit to 26-5 at the break.

The hosts picked up where they left off after the restart, with Michael Wekesa crossing the line to stretch the lead to 31-5.

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Eugene Omondi then added another try, with the successful conversion taking KCB to 38 points.

KOBS managed a late three points, but KCB remained in control to seal a comprehensive 38-8 victory and lift the inaugural Lionhearted Cup.

Amonde Happy With KCB's Progress

KCB Rugby head coach Andrew Amonde welcomed the result but admitted the match also exposed areas that his side must improve before the new season.

“It was a good outing for the boys and, importantly, an opportunity to play against a team that brought a different challenge. The result is encouraging, but we also saw areas that we need to improve as we continue preparing for the season. Beyond the result, this match is about the relationship between KCB Kenya and KCB Uganda and the role sport can play in bringing our teams and communities together.”

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Wahinya, Kahi Among Match-Day Standouts

Several KCB players were recognised for their individual performances.

Eugene Itazya was named Rookie of the Match, while Richard Abigada finished as Top Try Scorer.

Wahinya took the Top Points Scorer award, while Sheldon Kahi was named Man of the Match following an influential display.

KOBS head coach Brian Makalama acknowledged the quality of the opposition while pointing to the lessons his team could take from the encounter.

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“We knew coming into this match that KCB Rugby would provide a strong test. We had moments where we showed what we can do, but we also made mistakes that KCB punished. These are the kinds of matches that help us grow as a team, and we take the lessons from today as we continue building for our upcoming competitions.”

Blak Blad Edge Mean Machine

The Lionhearted Cup clash was preceded by a university rugby derby at the same venue.

Kenyatta University's Blak Blad edged the University of Nairobi's Mean Machine 6-5 in a tightly contested encounter.

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KCB Rugby will now shift their attention to the Floodlit Tournament, which gets underway in Nairobi on October 17.