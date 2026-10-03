Kevin Wangaya Warns Emerging Stars Against Complacency Ahead of Tanzania Return Leg

Kenya Under-23 captain has urged his teammates to avoid complacency following their 4-1 first-leg victory over Tanzania.

Kenya’s Under-23 national football team, the Emerging Stars, are leaving nothing to chance as they intensify preparations for their decisive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-23 qualifying return leg against regional rivals Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

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Despite carrying a commanding 4-1 aggregate lead from their dominant performance at Nyayo National Stadium, the team is treating the upcoming away match as a brand-new contest.

Team captain Kevin Wangaya, who delivered an outstanding individual performance and scored Kenya's third goal in the first leg, believes that maintaining a sharp mental focus and high tactical discipline will be vital in navigating the hostile atmosphere expected in Tanzania.

Maintaining Focus Despite a Commanding First-Leg Advantage

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The Emerging Stars put on an attacking masterclass during the first leg in Nairobi, with goals from Paul Osama, Lawrence Okoth, Kevin Wangaya, and substitute Kelly Madada securing a three-goal cushion.

Wangaya was central to Kenya's fluid build-up play, constantly driving the team forward and neutralising Tanzania's central midfield transitions.

However, Wangaya insists that the squad is keeping its feet firmly on the ground. Recognising that a three-goal lead can quickly evaporate if approached with overconfidence, the midfield maestro emphasised that training intensity has remained remarkably high as the technical bench refines game plans for the return leg.

Reflecting on the current atmosphere in camp and the squad's determination to complete the job away from home, Wangaya stated: "I think the mood so far is good. We are training so hard because it's not done yet. We also need to go to Tanzania and get the three points. Of course, it won't be easy because Tanzania is a good team, and they'll have an advantage because they're at home. So, I think we are preparing well in training. The coach is giving us more information, and I think the boys are also up to the task."

Tactical Readiness and Navigating an Away Challenge in Dar es Salaam

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Playing away in Dar es Salaam presents a distinct physical and mental test for the young Kenyan squad. The Junior Taifa Stars will be eager to bounce back in front of their home supporters and are expected to press aggressively from the opening whistle to cut down the deficit.

Kenya's coaching staff has spent the week polishing defensive compactness and quick counter-attacking transitions. By absorbing early pressure and exploiting the spaces Tanzania leaves behind as they chase goals, the Emerging Stars aim to control the tempo of the game rather than simply defending their lead.

Wangaya noted that the team has absorbed all tactical instructions provided by the technical bench. The technical staff has conducted video analysis sessions to rectify defensive lapses from the first leg, such as the handball that allowed Tanzania to convert a penalty, ensuring that the backline remains organised under pressure.

Olympic Ambitions and Unshakable Team Belief

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The 2027 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations carries heightened significance across the continent because the tournament doubles as Africa’s official qualifying pathway for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Only the top three nations at the continental showpiece will earn direct tickets to represent Africa at the global event in the United States.

For Wangaya and his teammates, the prospect of playing at both the continental championship and the Olympic Games represents a career-defining opportunity.

Speaking passionately about the collective dream driving the squad and their shared faith ahead of the second leg, Wangaya remarked: "We know it won't be easy, but we'll do our best and try to get the three points. That's a dream for everyone in the team. We've had a conversation before; we've had a team talk, and everyone is looking forward to it. So we are all excited, and we are so happy for that because it won't be easy, but with God and the team we have, we believe everything is possible."

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