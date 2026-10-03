Benni McCarthy Outlines How Guinea Can Qualify for AFCON 2027 Ahead of Bafana Bafana: 'Return the Favour'

Benni McCarthy has warned South Africa about Guinea’s ability to cause an upset in their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign.

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has cautioned Pitso Mosimane and South Africa that their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying trip to Guinea will be a significantly tougher assignment than their opening Group D encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

South Africa have made a strong start to their qualification campaign under Mosimane, collecting maximum points from their opening two matches and establishing themselves at the top of the group.

However, Benni McCarthy believes Guinea’s home advantage, combined with the quality within the squad, could make the March 2027 encounter a difficult proposition for Bafana Bafana.

South Africa Make Perfect Start to AFCON Qualifiers

Bafana Bafana began their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Guinea at Orlando Stadium, with Ime Okon and Samukelo Kabini finding the net for the hosts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seydouba Cisse scored for Guinea, but South Africa held on to claim all three points and give Mosimane a winning start.

They followed that result with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Eritrea in Cairo, with Relebohile Mofokeng scoring twice. Sphephelo Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh were also on the scoresheet.

The back-to-back victories have put South Africa on six points at the top of Group D, while Guinea are still looking to build momentum after their opening defeat.

McCarthy, however, believes Guinea's performance against South Africa in Johannesburg did not accurately reflect the challenge they can present on home soil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benni McCarthy: Guinea Can Beat South Africa

The Kenya coach was speaking after watching his Harambee Stars suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat to Guinea at the Stade 28 Septembre in Conakry.

Serhou Guirassy scored the decisive goal after capitalising on a defensive error, leaving Kenya without a point from the away fixture.

Having experienced Guinea's home environment first-hand, McCarthy believes South Africa should prepare for a completely different encounter when they make the trip to Conakry.

"I think their team [Guinea] is strong enough. I hope they learnt from their first match against Bafana Bafana. They lost, but they didn’t disgrace themselves. They’ve got a very good team, and Bafana have to come here to Guinea, and it’s not going to be easy," McCarthy said as quoted by FAR Post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Manchester United coach also identified Guinea and South Africa as the two strongest teams in the group and suggested the result in Conakry could have significant implications for the race for qualification.

"And I think Guinea has what it takes to have a good game, to beat South Africa, and it will be between those two. They are the strongest teams in the group. So if Guinea can return the favour by beating Bafana if they play them here [in Guinea], then they have a chance to qualify first."

South Africa Face Kenya in Back-to-Back Clashes

Before South Africa travel to Guinea, they will face McCarthy's Kenya in a potentially important double-header next November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bafana Bafana are scheduled to travel to Kenya on November 13, 2026, before hosting Harambee Stars four days later on November 17.

The two matches could provide a significant test for both sides as they look to strengthen their positions in Group D.

South Africa will then complete their qualifying schedule in March 2027, travelling to Guinea on March 26 before hosting Eritrea on March 30.

For McCarthy, the experience of playing Guinea in Conakry has offered his technical team valuable insight into the demands of the venue and the quality of the Guinean side.

Pressure Mounts on Benni McCarthy in Kenya

Advertisement

Advertisement

While McCarthy has warned South Africa about Guinea, his own position in Kenya has come under increasing scrutiny following Harambee Stars' disappointing qualifying campaign.

Kenya began their latest international window with a 1-1 home draw against Eritrea before losing 1-0 to Guinea in Conakry.

The results have intensified criticism from sections of Kenyan football, with questions being raised about McCarthy's squad selection, tactical approach and the team's performances.

The pressure comes as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 AFCON finals alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Although the co-hosts have already secured their places at the tournament, the qualifying campaign remains important as Kenya seeks to improve its competitive level ahead of the continental showpiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement