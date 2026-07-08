'Cup Directed Towards Argentina' - Furious Egypt Boss Claims FIFA Bias as He Slams 'Injustice'

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has led the complaints over what he feels is a bias towards Argentina after his team's stunning World Cup loss.

Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, has launched a blistering attack on the match officials, suggesting the World Cup is being manipulated to favour Argentina after his team was eliminated in a dramatic Round of 16 clash.

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The Pharaohs were on the verge of a historic upset, leading the reigning champions 2-0 with just 11 minutes of regulation time remaining, thanks to goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko.

However, Argentina mounted a stunning late comeback to keep their title defence alive. Cristian Romero first halved the deficit before Lionel Messi leveled the score with his eighth goal of the tournament, a powerful strike that went in off the crossbar.

Hassan Slams VAR Decisions

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The turnaround was completed deep into stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez headed in a Lautaro Martinez cross at the far post. The goal sparked outrage from the Egyptian bench, who argued that Mohamed Salah was fouled in the preceding play and that they should have been awarded a penalty.

The controversy was compounded by an earlier decision where a superb team goal by Ziko was disallowed by VAR for a foul committed far back in Egypt's own half. The series of contentious calls led Hassan, who also saw a staff member sent off during the chaotic finale, to accuse FIFA of bias.

"We haven’t seen respect or fair play," Hassan stated in a post-match press conference. "A penalty was ruled out and a second [incident] that should have been checked for a penalty for us was not even checked by the VAR. A second goal was remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed."

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Egypt Coach and Player Claims Bias

He continued, "There seems to have been pressure on the Argentinian side on the referee that has brought about this outcome. Life is unfair. The world is unfair. OK, but why isn’t there any fairness in sports? I’m not convinced by this outcome and by the way things unfolded in this match."

"The referee is unfair," Hassan declared. "He’s wasting the effort of an entire nation. The cup is directed towards Argentina."

Midfielder Ziko echoed his manager's sentiments in an interview with Canadian broadcaster TSN.

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"It was not fair from the referee. It was really not fair, that was very clear," Ziko said. "He wasted all of our efforts with his decisions. We were leading 2-0 and we cannot do anything, it’s all up to God."