Advertisement

Kenya Makes Major Move to Keep Safari Rally on WRC Calendar for Five More Years

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 13:46 - 03 October 2026
Kenya Makes Major Move to Keep Safari Rally on WRC Calendar for Five More Years Image source: Courtesy
Kenya has made a major move to secure the Safari Rally’s place on the WRC calendar beyond 2027.
Advertisement

Kenya is seeking to secure a longer future for the Safari Rally on the World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar, with the government pushing for a five-year extension of the country’s hosting agreement.

Advertisement

The move comes as preparations begin for the 2027 edition of the Safari Rally, with the government saying it wants the event to grow even further while maintaining its position as one of the most challenging rallies on the global calendar.

Government Seeks Five More Years

Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi confirmed that Kenya has already submitted a request to the rally organisers for an extension of the current contract.

Advertisement

Speaking in Mathioya on Saturday, Mwangi said the government remains committed to ensuring that the Safari Rally continues to attract international attention and provide a major platform for Kenya.

Safari Rally Continues to Raise Kenya’s Profile

“We are preparing to have another bigger rallying event in March 2017 that will be supported by the government and private sector. We have already submitted our request for extension of contract to continue hosting WRC in Kenya,” he said.

The proposed extension would give Kenya an additional five years to host the prestigious WRC event, securing its place on the championship calendar beyond the current agreement.

Kenya returned to the WRC calendar in 2021 after the event was brought back in 2020 as a candidate event, building on the successful return of the Safari Rally after a long absence from the global championship.

Advertisement

Since then, the event has become a major fixture on the WRC calendar, with drivers and teams facing demanding terrain that has helped give the Kenyan round its distinctive character.

Mwangi said Kenya had established itself as a reliable host since the return of the event and was interested in building on that reputation with another extended hosting agreement.

The government sees the Safari Rally not only as a sporting competition but also as an event capable of showcasing Kenya to an international audience.

Private Sector Takes Bigger Role

Advertisement

The government has also changed how the Safari Rally is organised, with a greater role now being given to private-sector players.

From 2026, the hosting model was adjusted to allow the event to be coordinated and managed by actors in the private sector, a move the government says has reduced the amount of public resources required to stage the competition.

The savings, according to the government, can then be redirected towards other priority areas within the sports sector.

The change does not, however, mean that the government has completely withdrawn from the organisation of the rally.

Government to Remain Involved

Advertisement

Mwangi clarified that the government will continue working with private-sector stakeholders through a special purpose vehicle to ensure the successful delivery of the Safari Rally.

The government will also retain responsibility for key areas, including negotiations surrounding the extension of the WRC contract.

Security will remain another major government responsibility, with authorities expected to provide adequate security during the event.

The approach is intended to combine private-sector management with government support in areas where state involvement remains essential.

Advertisement

Focus Shifts to a Bigger 2027 Event

With the contract extension request already submitted, attention now turns to preparations for the 2027 Safari Rally.

The government says it wants the next edition to be bigger, with both public and private-sector stakeholders expected to contribute towards its organisation.

For Kenya, securing the additional five years would provide greater certainty over the future of one of the country's most prominent international sporting events while giving organisers more room to plan for its continued growth.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Other Sports
03.10.2023
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Kenya Makes Major Move to Keep Safari Rally on WRC Calendar for Five More Years
Other Sports
03.10.2026
Kenya Makes Major Move to Keep Safari Rally on WRC Calendar for Five More Years
Benni McCarthy Issues Warning to Pitso Mosimane After Harambee Stars’ Defeat in Conakry
Harambee Stars
03.10.2026
Benni McCarthy Outlines How Guinea Can Qualify for AFCON 2027 Ahead of Bafana Bafana: 'Return the Favour'
Image source: Talanta Stadium
Football
03.10.2026
Kenya's AFCON 2027 Preparations Under Scrutiny as Talanta Stadium Hits 94% Completion
Kevin Wangaya Warns Emerging Stars Against Complacency Ahead of Tanzania Return Leg
Football
03.10.2026
Kevin Wangaya Warns Emerging Stars Against Complacency Ahead of Tanzania Return Leg
Harambee Stars Under Pressure After 'Poor' AFCON Qualifying Start as 2027 Concerns Grow
Harambee Stars
03.10.2026
Harambee Stars Under Pressure After 'Poor' AFCON Qualifying Start as 2027 Concerns Grow
President Ruto Makes 3 Key Promises to Junior and Harambee Starlets Ahead of World Cup, WAFCON Campaigns
Football
03.10.2026
Mildred Cheche: Why Junior Starlets Are Better Prepared for Morocco World Cup