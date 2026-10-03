Kenya Makes Major Move to Keep Safari Rally on WRC Calendar for Five More Years Image source: Courtesy

Kenya Makes Major Move to Keep Safari Rally on WRC Calendar for Five More Years Image source: Courtesy

Kenya Makes Major Move to Keep Safari Rally on WRC Calendar for Five More Years

Kenya has made a major move to secure the Safari Rally’s place on the WRC calendar beyond 2027.

Kenya is seeking to secure a longer future for the Safari Rally on the World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar, with the government pushing for a five-year extension of the country’s hosting agreement.

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The move comes as preparations begin for the 2027 edition of the Safari Rally, with the government saying it wants the event to grow even further while maintaining its position as one of the most challenging rallies on the global calendar.

Government Seeks Five More Years

Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi confirmed that Kenya has already submitted a request to the rally organisers for an extension of the current contract.

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Speaking in Mathioya on Saturday, Mwangi said the government remains committed to ensuring that the Safari Rally continues to attract international attention and provide a major platform for Kenya.

Safari Rally Continues to Raise Kenya’s Profile

“We are preparing to have another bigger rallying event in March 2017 that will be supported by the government and private sector. We have already submitted our request for extension of contract to continue hosting WRC in Kenya,” he said.

The proposed extension would give Kenya an additional five years to host the prestigious WRC event, securing its place on the championship calendar beyond the current agreement.

Kenya returned to the WRC calendar in 2021 after the event was brought back in 2020 as a candidate event, building on the successful return of the Safari Rally after a long absence from the global championship.

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Since then, the event has become a major fixture on the WRC calendar, with drivers and teams facing demanding terrain that has helped give the Kenyan round its distinctive character.

Mwangi said Kenya had established itself as a reliable host since the return of the event and was interested in building on that reputation with another extended hosting agreement.

The government sees the Safari Rally not only as a sporting competition but also as an event capable of showcasing Kenya to an international audience.

Private Sector Takes Bigger Role

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The government has also changed how the Safari Rally is organised, with a greater role now being given to private-sector players.

From 2026, the hosting model was adjusted to allow the event to be coordinated and managed by actors in the private sector, a move the government says has reduced the amount of public resources required to stage the competition.

The savings, according to the government, can then be redirected towards other priority areas within the sports sector.

The change does not, however, mean that the government has completely withdrawn from the organisation of the rally.

Government to Remain Involved

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Mwangi clarified that the government will continue working with private-sector stakeholders through a special purpose vehicle to ensure the successful delivery of the Safari Rally.

The government will also retain responsibility for key areas, including negotiations surrounding the extension of the WRC contract.

Security will remain another major government responsibility, with authorities expected to provide adequate security during the event.

The approach is intended to combine private-sector management with government support in areas where state involvement remains essential.

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Focus Shifts to a Bigger 2027 Event

With the contract extension request already submitted, attention now turns to preparations for the 2027 Safari Rally.

The government says it wants the next edition to be bigger, with both public and private-sector stakeholders expected to contribute towards its organisation.