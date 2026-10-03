Kenya's AFCON 2027 Preparations Under Scrutiny as Talanta Stadium Hits 94% Completion

Talanta Stadium is nearing completion ahead of AFCON 2027, while lawmakers push for urgent action on transport, security, medical readiness and rising project costs.

Construction of the flagship Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium in Nairobi has reached 94 per cent completion, but Kenyan lawmakers have raised concerns over transport, emergency preparedness, auxiliary infrastructure and rising project costs ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

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Kenya will co-host the continental tournament with Uganda and Tanzania from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee inspected the 60,000-capacity stadium on Thursday to assess Kenya’s preparations.

The project, overseen by the Ministry of Defence, remains on course to meet the December 31 deadline set by CAF. The main stadium structure is 95 per cent complete, external civil works stand at 93 per cent, while outdoor training facilities are 92 per cent complete.

However, lawmakers said the country must look beyond the stadium itself and ensure the surrounding infrastructure is ready for the tournament.

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MPs Raise Transport and Emergency Concerns

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna questioned whether surrounding roads and transport systems would cope with large crowds on matchdays. He also sought assurances on pitch maintenance and emergency medical services.

“We need clear answers on how crowd movement and stadium access will be regulated when thousands of fans arrive and disperse simultaneously,” Nguna said.

Turbo MP Janet Sitienei called for all stadiums and training facilities to meet CAF requirements, while also urging authorities to address water supply and develop a long-term sports tourism strategy.

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Committee Chairman Daniel Wanyama directed the project team to provide a detailed briefing on CAF’s compliance checklist, including completed and outstanding requirements.

Talanta Stadium Cost Rises to Sh45.8 Billion

Lawmakers also questioned the rising cost of the project, which has increased from the initial Sh35 billion allocation to Sh45.8 billion.

Officials attributed the increase to tax obligations and additional operational expenses.

Questions were also raised about flood mitigation, spectator security and whether administrative disputes within the Football Kenya Federation could affect Kenya’s preparations.

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Sports Kenya Director-General Timothy Kilimo said road expansion around the stadium is ongoing and is expected to be completed by April.

The transport plan includes internal access roads, pedestrian walkways, seven passenger drop-off zones and an adjacent railway station intended to ease matchday congestion.

Authorities also confirmed that local referral hospitals have undergone CAF inspection and received approval.

Stadium Equipped for Medical Emergencies

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Lead project architect Major Engineer Victor King’e said medical preparedness has been incorporated into the stadium design, with dedicated medical bays on every level.

A central ground-floor facility will serve as the main trauma and anti-doping centre.

The stadium will also have substantial water reserves, including a one-million-litre auxiliary reservoir, two 60,000-litre backup tanks and two boreholes connected to the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company network.

“We have installed a one-million-litre auxiliary tank alongside two 60,000-litre backup units and two boreholes to guarantee an uninterrupted supply during peak periods,” King’e said.

The electricity system will be supported by eight industrial generators, while solar installations will provide power for external lighting and street illumination.

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Beyond the stadium, Sports Kenya said 210 hotels bidding to accommodate teams, officials and supporters have met the required quality standards.

Organisers will now select the final list of approved accommodation facilities.

Once construction is completed, Talanta Stadium will undergo a three-month testing and commissioning phase before its official handover.

The venue, together with the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will serve as one of Kenya’s two main AFCON 2027 stadiums.

Other training and match-official facilities will include Nyayo National Stadium, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco Stadium, Kasarani training grounds, Kirigiti Stadium and Utalii Grounds.

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Plans to Commercialise Talanta Stadium

Sports Kenya is also developing a long-term commercialisation strategy aimed at generating revenue beyond football.

The plan includes naming rights, entertainment concerts, corporate partnerships and major civic events.

“Our commercialisation roadmap is designed to create structured opportunities for corporate partnerships, large-scale entertainment, and naming rights,” Kilimo said.

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