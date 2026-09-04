Collins Sichenje: Season Over for Harambee Stars Defender After Knee Surgery

The Harambee Stars defender suffered a nasty knee injury during a Carabao Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kenyan defender Collins Sichenje will miss the rest of the 2026-2027 season after undergoing knee surgery.

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The Charlton Athletic defender sustained the injury during the club's Carabao Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

This latest setback marks another difficult chapter in the centre-back's challenging start to his career in England. Charlton confirmed the news in a club statement, noting that Sichenje's surgery was successful and he will now begin his recovery with the team's medical staff.

“Collins Sichenje is set to miss the remainder of the 2026/27 season with a knee injury sustained during the Addicks' Carabao Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur,” the statement read.

“The defender has undergone successful surgery and will now commence his rehabilitation with the club's medical staff.”

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Charlton Confirm Sichenje Blow

The 22-year-old was forced off just 14 minutes into the second-round cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Sichenje went down after a challenge with Spurs forward Mathys Tel and, despite attempting to play on, was substituted for Dan McNamara. Charlton's defensive woes were compounded when Billy Koumetio also had to be withdrawn with an injury in the same half.

The Addicks ultimately fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat, with goals from Mikey Moore, Dominic Solanke, Kevin Danso, Savio, and Ben Davies securing the win for Tottenham. Lloyd Jones scored a late consolation for Charlton.

Charlton manager Nathan Jones called the injury a "tough moment" and assured that the former AFC Leopards player would receive the club's full backing during his rehabilitation.

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"It’s a tough injury for Collins and everyone at the club," Jones said. "He underwent surgery this week, which went well, but he’ll be out for an extended period. Our thoughts are with him, and we’ll be supporting him every step of the way during his recovery. He’s a resilient character and we know he’ll come back stronger."

Series of Setbacks for Kenyan Defender

The injury is a cruel blow for Sichenje, who had just overcome previous fitness issues and was aiming for a more significant role this season. He joined Charlton from Serbian side FK Vojvodina on February 2, 2026, on a three-and-a-half-year deal, but his time in English football has been plagued by injuries.

After making his debut against Southampton, he suffered a hamstring injury against Wrexham on February 28, which sidelined him for seven weeks. He made his return on April 18 against Sheffield Wednesday but his comeback was brief. Just a week later, he was forced off with another muscle problem only 28 minutes into a match against Hull City, ruling him out for the remainder of that campaign.

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Having worked his way back to fitness over the summer, Sichenje had been gradually reintegrated into the squad this season, featuring against Cheltenham Town, Derby County, and West Ham before earning his first start against Tottenham.