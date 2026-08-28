Harambee Stars Blow as Charlton Confirm Massive Collins Sichenje Setback

Collins Sichenje suffered an injury while playing for Charlton Athletic against Tottenham. Image: Imago

Collins Sichenje suffered an injury while playing for Charlton Athletic against Tottenham. Image: Imago

The English Championship club has provided a worrying update regarding the Kenyan defender who suffered an injury on Wednesday.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy will not be able to call on defender Collins Sichenje for Kenya’s upcoming matches following an injury setback.

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Kenya will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) qualifiers with matches against Eritrea and Guinea in September before back-to-back games against South Africa in November but McCarthy will not rely on Sichenje.

This is after Charlton coach Nathan Jones confirmed that the defender suffered a nasty injury during his team’s Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Sichenje went down early in the second-round fixture after a challenge from Spurs' Mathys Tel. Despite attempting to play on, Sichenje was clearly in distress and collapsed again moments later. The defender was visibly distraught as medical staff carried him from the pitch on a stretcher.

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Jones Explains Collins Sichenje Setback

Collins Sichenje was injured after a tackle from Tottenham's Mathys Tel. Image: Imago

The club has now confirmed that the Kenyan defender suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for a long period.

"Collins’ injury is a tough one, it was a significant injury," Jones said during his pre-match briefing ahead of Saturday’s English Championship clash at home to Preston on Saturday.

While the nature of the defender’s setback is yet to be fully explained, it is so serious that Jones is looking to sign a new defender to provide cover before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

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"Our recruitment hasn’t changed in one position, it has been well documented and we want to add in that position. Because of Collins [Sichenje], we need to strengthen in that area as well,” added Jones.

Multiple Injuries in Short Charlton Spell

Collins Sichenje was stretchered off after an injury in the Carabao Cup match against Tottenham. Image: Imago

It is a blow to Sichenje who had just returned from another injury suffered in April and was beginning to get extended game time, having come off the bench during his club’s first three games of the season, before starting the Carabao Cup game which he lasted only 15 minutes.

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He will hope that the injury is not so bad to rule him out for most of the season given he will be keen to make McCarthy’s squad for AFCON 2027.

Sichenje last played for Harambee Stars in October 2025 during Kenya’s World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast, starting both games, when he was still featuring for Serbian side Vojvodina.