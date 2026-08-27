Charlton Coach Comments on ‘Disastrous’ Collins Sichenje Injury as Timothy Ouma Makes Debut in Cup Loss

The Addicks boss has given an update after the Kenyan defender was stretchered off early in their cup loss to Tottenham when Timothy Ouma was making his debut.

Harambee Stars players Timothy Ouma and Collins Sichenje had contrasting fortunes for their English Championship club Charlton Athletic on Wednesday night.

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Ouma finally made his long-awaited debut for the club following his summer arrival on loan from Czech giants Slavia Prague and he played 65 minutes of the Carabao Cup tie against Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Charlton suffered a 5-1 thrashing but it was the injury to Sichenje and defensive partner Billy Koumetio that left a bitter taste in coach Nathan Jones’ mouth.

The Kenyan international went down early in the second-round fixture after a challenge from Spurs' Mathys Tel. Despite attempting to play on, Sichenje was clearly in distress and collapsed again moments later. The defender was visibly distraught as medical staff carried him from the pitch on a stretcher.

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Nathan Jones Lifts Lid on Double Injury Blow

Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje suffered an injury against Tottenham. Image: Imago

The Addicks' troubles were compounded when fellow centre-back Billy Koumetio was also forced off before the 15-minute mark. The 23-year-old was seen clutching his hamstring as he limped down the tunnel, leaving manager Nathan Jones with a defensive crisis.

“I don’t think they are good either one of them and it is a bad night for us on that front,” Jones told the club’s in-house channel after the match.

Speaking separately to the media after the game, the Charlton boss explained his frustration following the double injury blow which will now have an impact on the club’s transfer activities.

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"We lost Reece Burke the other day, so to lose another two centre-backs, that’s the difficult thing," Jones said as quoted by The Sun. "Everything we were going to go for in the transfer market we are not able to, because we have to replace now. That is disastrous today for us, absolutely disastrous."

"To lose two players in that manner, and we don’t think that they are weeks [out]. It is a game we didn’t need. It is a game we really, really didn’t need," he added.

Timothy Ouma Impresses but Charlton Lose

Timothy Ouma made his Charlton debut against Tottenham. Image: Imago

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Sichenje is likely to be out for an extended period which will also have an impact on Harambee Stars ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which begin in September.

Meanwhile, Ouma started in midfield and had a decent game before coming off in the 65th minute. He had an 80 per cent pass accuracy, 100 per cent long, progressive and final third passes while he won four of his seven duels as per Flashcore.

Despite the early disruption, Charlton faced a formidable Tottenham side that ultimately secured a dominant 5-1 victory. Mikey Moore opened the scoring before halftime, with Dominic Solanke, Kevin Danso, Savio, and Ben Davies adding to the tally in the second half. Lloyd Jones managed a late consolation goal for the visitors, but the result was already beyond doubt.