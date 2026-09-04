Zech Obiero’s New Coach Reveals Exceptional Qualities That Attracted Him to Kenyan Midfielder

Gillingham boss Gareth Ainsworth has disclosed why he pushed for the deadline day signing of the Harambee Stars playmaker from Leyton Orient.

Harambee Stars midfielder Zech Obiero is set to begin a fresh chapter of his career at English fourth tier side Gillingham and his new coach is delighted to have him.

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Obiero completed a deadline day move to Gillingham on Tuesday night, making the move from English third tier side Leyton Orient, where he has spent most of his career.

The 21-year-old has been signed by Gillingham on a season-long loan deal and it is the second loan spell he is taking on this year, having also spent the second half of the 2025-26 campaign at Tranmere Rovers.

Gillingham coach Gareth Ainsworth says Obiero has been on his radar for long, having watched as he caused his team and others problems during his short spell at Tranmere Rovers.

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Gillingham Boss on Zech Obiero’s Skillset

“Zech Obiero as well, we watched last year at Tranmere,” Ainsworth said during an interview with the club’s website.

“There were two midfielders at Tranmere; it was Whitaker and Obiero, and they both caused problems in games. They are both ball carriers. Once Zech became available and we knew about that, we all said, yeah,” he added, revealing why he moved with speed to capture the Kenyan midfielder.

Besides Obiero’s qualities on the ball and his vision, Gillingham’s need for another offensive player became even greater when winger Kadeem Harris ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament late last month, an injury that will keep him out for most of the season.

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Need For Reinforcements after Harris’ Injury

“He [Obireo] is the dribbler that probably Kadeem [Harris] was, and Kadeem is going to be out for a lengthy period of time now,” Ainsworth said on the other reason he pushed for Obiero’s signing.

“We have got somebody who can carry the ball, run at people, picks it up and make things happen. I think that he is going to be an exciting player as well.”

Obiero, who had already played five games for Leyton Orient this season, is in line to make his Gillingham debut on Saturday when they visit newly-promoted Rochdale in an English League Two clash.

Gillingham have not started the season well as they are in 21st position on the 24-team log with three points from four games after a hat-trick of draws and a loss and will be hoping that Obiero can fire them to their first win this weekend as they look to climb up the table.

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