Harambee Stars Defender Faces Fresh Injury Scare Against Spurs After Revealing Past Struggles

Collins Sichenje’s promising comeback has suffered another setback after he was involved in an injury scare against Tottenham Hotspur.

Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje is relishing his current run of form with EFL Championship side Charlton Athletic, declaring he has now fully adapted to the demands of English football.

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The 22-year-old had been building confidence after overcoming a difficult start to his Charlton career, but his progress was interrupted on Wednesday night when he suffered an injury scare during the club's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking ahead of the clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sichenje expressed his growing self-assurance following a difficult period earlier this year.

After joining Charlton from Serbian club Vojvodina in February, his season was derailed by two separate hamstring injuries.

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Collins Sichenje: Injury Nightmare Threatened His Charlton Start

The former AIK player's campaign was cut short in April after he suffered an initial hamstring injury against Wrexham on February 28, just three games into his time at the South-East London club.

After a brief return in mid-April, a recurrence of the same injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Now fully recovered after an extended pre-season, Sichenje has been a part of all three of Charlton's competitive matches this term, including two in the Championship and one in the Carabao Cup.

"It’s been a long time, but now I feel better and I feel good," the Kenyan international said. "I need to take confidence and momentum going forward. To be honest, I am more confident and more calm. I am used to English football now.”

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Tottenham Test Offers Another Big Opportunity

After coming on as a late substitute in a 2-1 victory over West Ham last weekend, Sichenje is poised to face another top-tier opponent in Spurs, an opportunity he is eager to seize.

"I want to do my part whenever I am given the chance and help the team as much as possible," he added. "I feel like this is a home for me. It has been an easy transition for me, despite everything that happened. I feel at home and I am ready to give everything."

Reflecting on the crucial win against the Hammers, Sichenje highlighted the team's collective spirit. "It was a good game for the team and the club, and it is a good motivation for the next one. It is hard for the team to go to away games like West Ham, a club of their calibre, and get the three points, so it was a real bonus for us. We keep working together; it’s a long season and we need to stick together and help each other."

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