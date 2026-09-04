Kasarani Stadium: Why CAF is Not Happy With Kenya's Second AFCON 2027 Venue

The Confederation of African Football inspectors were left less than impressed by the state of Kasarani Stadium amid tightening deadlines.

Kenya's preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have hit a significant snag following a largely critical report from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

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The inspection, conducted from August 26 to 28, revealed that the country is lagging behind schedule, raising concerns about its readiness for the tournament set to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

According to sources familiar with the inspection, CAF officials were particularly unimpressed with the progress at Kasarani Stadium, one of the primary venues for the event. The report noted that only 10 percent of the required upgrades recommended during a previous visit in February had been completed.

CAF expressed disappointment that work at Kasarani had been limited to replacing the pitch since their last assessment. This is despite the Kenyan government's recent updates highlighting the installation of a new hybrid Bermuda grass pitch, an advanced drainage system, a nearly complete spectator canopy, new seating and upgraded VIP lounges.

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Talanta Stadium Gets Top Marks

Talanta Stadium impressed CAF inspectors. Image source: Talanta Stadium

In contrast, the new Talanta Sports City stadium received a more positive review. The CAF delegation was reportedly impressed with the construction progress, awarding the facility an 80 percent completion score—the minimum benchmark set by the confederation. However, several recommendations were still made to ensure it meets international standards.

The state of designated training facilities also drew criticism. The inspection team reportedly skipped visits to several sites after learning that no progress had been made since February. The venues that were assessed included Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco Stadium and the annexes at Kasarani and Talanta Sports City.

During their February visit, CAF had identified uneven readiness across training grounds and urged close monitoring of construction and pitch development. Facilities like the Kenya Academy of Sports and Kirigiti Stadium were part of the initial proposal but appear to have stalled.

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