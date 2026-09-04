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Zech Obiero Lifts Lid on Deadline Day Drama That Led to Surprise Move to English Club

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 18:29 - 04 September 2026
Zech Obiero during his Gillingham unveiling. Image: Gillingham
The Kenyan midfielder has revealed how the transfer was mooted in the final hours of the deadline day at a time when he least expected it.
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Harambee Stars midfielder Zech Obiero has opened up about how he ended up at English League Two side Gillingham by surprise.

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Obiero joined the English fourth tier club on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, signing a one-year loan deal from Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old, who also spent the second half of last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers, says he never thought a move was possible as he was preparing for a game on the day and made the bench as Leyton Orient took on Bromley, a match they won 5-0.

However, Obiero did not play as he had hoped, and it was only after the game that he realised his lack of minutes was down to the fact that the club had agreed to let him join Gillingham.

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Obiero Shares Gillingham Transfer Intrigues

Zech Obiero during his Gillingham unveiling. Image: Gillingham

“I was preparing for the game, as you do. We had a game against Bromley, and I was on the bench. I was not really thinking anything of it, thinking about the game, really,” Obiero revealed during his first interview at Gillingham.

“Whether I was going to come on, as I wasn't starting, and then I got a text from my agent talking about this interest from Gillingham, which we had heard about before, but nothing materialised.

“We played the game, and I was on the bench. I didn't know what was going on, and then after is when I got the green light to come and join Gills. I am happy to be here.”

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Obiero is already feeling at home at Gillingham as he has reunited with two of his ex-teammates who are making the adaptation easy.

Kenyan Midfielder Feeling at Home Already

Zech Obiero during his first interview at Gillingham. Image: Gillingham

“I met the boys, and the boys have been really good with me. Really welcoming. It is a lovely stadium and a lovely ground. I am just happy to be here,” he added.

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“There are a couple of familiar faces as well in Ethan Coleman and Omar Beckles. I know them two. It is easier to settle in when you know a couple of people.”

Obiero came through the ranks at Leyton Orient but has also had to deal with loan spells at Chelmsford, Cheshunt and Tranmere Rovers with the club yet to hand him an extended run in the team.

He will hope that this latest chapter allows him to kickstart his career and perhaps make the move permanent or earn him a transfer to a club in a higher-ranked division.

Obiero, who had already played five times for his parent club this season, could make his Gillingham debut on Saturday when The Gills face Rochdale in a League Two clash.

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