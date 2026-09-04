Kenya’s Faith Cherotich and Doris Lemngole Shock Winfred Yavi to Claim Diamond League Honours

Kenya’s Faith Cherotich and Doris Lemngole after claiming victory at the Brussels Diamond League. Image: Wanda Diamond League

Kenya’s Faith Cherotich and Doris Lemngole after claiming victory at the Brussels Diamond League. Image: Wanda Diamond League

The two Kenyan athletes surprised the Bahraini star to claim the first two positions in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Diamond League final in Brussels.

Faith Cherotich executed a great strategy to floor Winfred Yavi and win her second straight Diamond League title in the 3,000m steeplechase at the season finale in Brussels on Friday.

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Yavi thought she had the win in the bag but Cherotich and Kenyan compatriot Doris Lemngole had other ideas. As the Kenyan-born Bahraini led the race heading into the final lap, things changed at the final water barrier.

Yavi had a poor jump with Cherotich, who had been in hot pursuit, executing it better, and the valuable seconds lost proved costly for Yavi.

Cherotich and Lemngole Reign Supreme

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Cherotich would take command of the race before widening the gap at the final barrier as Yavi seemed to run out of steam. Sensing an opportunity, Lemngole shook off the final pacemaker and went for the kill.

She would sprint past Yavi to claim second place for a Kenyan 1-2 in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase in the Belgian capital.

Cherotich clocked a meeting record 8:51.61 for victory while Lemngole clocked 9:52.86 as Yavi settled for third in 8:53.54.