CECAFA Kagame Cup: Tusker FC Captain Abud Omar Reveals Strategy to Down Rayon Sports

Abud Omar has revealed the key areas Tusker FC are focusing on as they look to bounce back against Rayon Sports in the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Tusker FC captain Abud Omar has vowed that the Brewers will respond strongly to their opening defeat against Sudanese giants Al Hilal SC as they turn their attention to a crucial CECAFA Kagame Cup clash with Rayon Sports.

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Tusker suffered a 2-0 defeat to Al Hilal at Kigali's Amahoro Stadium after Kamardini Mamudu's deflected effort handed the Sudanese side the lead before halftime.

The Kenyan outfit showed greater urgency after the break, with skipper Abud Omar leading the charge as they pushed for an equaliser.

However, despite creating pressure and earning several set-piece opportunities, Tusker failed to find a breakthrough. Al Hilal wrapped up the victory deep into stoppage time through Salim Adams, condemning Tusker to defeat and leaving the Brewers determined to revive their campaign in their remaining group-stage matches, starting with Rayon Sports.

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Abud Omar: We Have Learnt from Our Mistakes

Speaking after the defeat, Abud Omar admitted that Tusker have taken valuable lessons from their opening match, stressing that the players had already shifted their focus to correcting the mistakes that proved costly against Al Hilal SC.

The Tusker captain acknowledged that the team created enough opportunities to get a positive result but failed to convert them, insisting that improving their efficiency in front of goal would be crucial if they are to keep their hopes alive in the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

He explained that in a competition of such high quality, teams are often punished for missed chances, making clinical finishing essential in the matches ahead.

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Abud Omar also revealed that the mood in the camp remains positive despite the setback, noting that the players have responded well in training and are determined to put things right.

He said the squad has reviewed footage from the defeat to identify areas that needed improvement, adding that the analysis had helped everyone better understand where they fell short.

The experienced defender further disclosed that the attacking players are especially eager to make amends after being disappointed by their inability to find the back of the net in the opening match.

“From our first game, which we lost, we learnt a lot, and now it’s time to rectify our mistakes. We had a lot of chances, but we didn’t capitalise on them. Going forward, we shall make the most of every chance we get, and I think that’s the only way to survive in this competition,” he said.

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“A lot of guys are motivated now…we knew that the first match would be tough, but we also saw that we had lost focus. Now, everyone is motivated; we watched some videos and saw our mistakes. The strikers are hungry to score because they felt like they let everyone down, and that’s a good spirit.”