Zinedine Zidane Finally Lands Dream Job After Five-Year Wait

Zinedine Zidane has landed the job he covets after waiting for five years. Image: Imago

Zinedine Zidane has landed the job he covets after waiting for five years. Image: Imago

The France football royalty has been handed the role he covets after resisting the temptation to take up other jobs since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

One of the longest-running sagas in world football has reached its conclusion: Zinedine Zidane is the new manager of the French national team.

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The French Football Federation confirmed the appointment at a press conference on Tuesday, officially ending Didier Deschamps' remarkable 14-year tenure. The 1998 World Cup hero will return to lead Les Bleus into a new era.

According to the federation's president, Zidane has agreed to a four-year contract and will assume his duties in August. The long-term project is designed to guide France through the upcoming major international tournaments.

Zidane’s appointment comes after France finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup, having had a remarkable run that promised to deliver a third World Title before they lost to Spain in the semi-final.

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Zidane Bid His Time for the France Job

The legendary midfielder inherits a team loaded with attacking talent and whose demands are high after Deschamps maintained lofty standards, reaching the World Cup final twice, winning it in 2018, and also made it to the final of Euro 2016.

Zinedine Zidane is the new France coach. Image: Imago

Zidane comes in with a big reputation following his trophy-laden two stints at Real Madrid, where he won 11 major honours, including three Champions League and a couple of La Liga titles before leaving in 2021.

The 54-year-old has not taken up other jobs since as he bid his time for the French national team role amid interest from a host of clubs over the five-year period.

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Zidane's debut in the dugout is scheduled for September, and it promises to be a baptism of fire. His first match will be a challenging UEFA Nations League opener against Turkey on September 25.