AFC Leopards Transfers: Ingwe Unleash New Faces in Bid to Dislodge Gor Mahia

The FKF Premier League runners-up have started their shopping spree with two new signings confirmed so far in what is expected to be a busy transfer window.

AFC Leopards have confirmed the signing of two players as they begin to bolster their squad ahead of the 2026-27 FKF Premier League season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingwe have welcomed Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga from Vipers Sports Club and defender Robinson Musungu, who joins after leaving local rivals Mara Sugar.

Lwanga’s arrival was confirmed on Monday before Ingwe unleashed Musungu, who was widely expected to join them once he left Mara Sugar.

“Lwanga - a software engineer; capped 26 times by Uganda Cranes brings massive experience to our squad having also previously featured for Rwandan and Tanzanian giants APR FC and Simba SC respectively. Welcome to AFC Leopards Engineer @taddeolwanga,” Leopards posted on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Does Lwanga Bring to Ingwe?

Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has joined AFC Leopards. Image: AFC Leopards

Lwanga arrives at Leopards with a wealth of experience, having established himself as a proven defensive midfielder with stints at various clubs across the region. His skill set is expected to be a major asset for the team's midfield.

Known for his ability to disrupt opposition attacks and initiate his team's transition from defence to offence, Lwanga is poised to become a crucial figure in the Leopards' lineup as they look to wrestle the league title from Gor Mahia.

Last season, he was instrumental in Vipers SC's successful campaign, featuring in 23 of their 30 league matches. His leadership and tireless work rate were key factors in helping the team secure its eighth Uganda Premier League title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musungu to Bolster Central Defence

AFC Leopards have unveiled defender Robinson Musungu. Image: AFC Leopards

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Musungu made a name for himself as one of the league's most promising young central defenders in his debut top-flight season. He joined Mara Sugar from Vihiga United at the beginning of the 2025-2026 campaign and quickly became a mainstay in the defence.

His commanding presence was instrumental in the sugar millers' 10th-place finish, their best since being promoted in 2024. His consistent form earned him a third-place finish in the Defender of the Year awards, ultimately leading to his move to the 12-time Kenyan champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“AFC Leopards is pleased to announce that centre back Robinson Musungu has joined us on a 2 years contract from FKF-PL side Mara Sugar FC. The defender has previously featured for NSL side Vihiga United,” Ingwe said while confirming Musungu’s signing on Tuesday.