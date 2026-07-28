Paralympic Medallist Takes Final Steps Toward Historic Triathlon Across America Finish

The Moroccan-American is nearing the final stage of a remarkable endurance challenge that is pushing the limits of adaptive sport.

Three-time Paralympic medallist and adaptive endurance athlete Mohamed Lahna is approaching the final stage of an extraordinary journey across the United States, having completed two gruelling legs of his historic 250 Triathlon Across America challenge.

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Lahna began the challenge on June 13, aiming to become the first athlete with a prosthesis to complete a cross-country triathlon in this format.

The 3,300-plus-mile adventure has taken him through water, roads, and now the final stretch on foot as he continues to push the boundaries of adaptive endurance sport.

The challenge is also serving a greater purpose, with Lahna raising funds for Save the Children and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. He has already raised more than $80,000 towards his $250,000 target.

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Mohamed Lahna Takes on Final 350-Mile Run

After completing a 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan Island and a 3,000-mile cycling journey across 16 states, Lahna has now transitioned into the final and arguably most demanding stage of his challenge, a 350-mile run from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

The run presents a new set of physical challenges as Lahna battles long distances, high temperatures, and the constant strain of running with a prosthesis. With every mile, he continues to highlight the resilience, determination, and possibilities within adaptive athletics.

As he approaches the finish line at Venice Beach, Lahna is scheduled to complete his journey on Wednesday, July 29.

A Journey Built on Resilience and Purpose

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Beyond the physical demands of the challenge, Lahna's mission is centred around inspiring others and creating greater opportunities for people with disabilities.

Born without a right femur in Morocco, Lahna's own journey has been shaped by organisations that supported him from an early age.

He attended an elementary school funded by Save the Children before later connecting with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, which played a key role in supporting his development as an adaptive athlete.

Through the 250 Triathlon Across America, Lahna hopes to demonstrate that physical limitations should not define what people can achieve.

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"Throughout my life, people have often focused on what they believed I couldn’t do," says Lahna. "This challenge is about showing what is possible when you refuse to let limitations define you. Every mile is about creating opportunities for others and showing that, together, we can make a meaningful difference."

Celebrating the Finish Line in Los Angeles

To mark the completion of his historic journey, Lahna will take part in a homecoming celebration at the On Store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California.

The event, organised in partnership with the local Venice Run Club, will bring together members of the running community to celebrate Lahna's achievement.

Supporters will have an opportunity to join a community run, interact with Lahna, and witness the conclusion of a challenge that has tested endurance, courage, and determination.

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