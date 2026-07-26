Victor Wanyama: Colombian Striker Joins Harambee Stars Legend in Celtic History Books

Camilo Duran has joined Victor Wanyama in a select group of Celtic history-makers after making an eye-catching start to life in Glasgow.

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is no longer the only player remembered for making history at Celtic as new signing Camilo Duran has already carved out a unique place in the club's rich legacy.

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The Colombian striker has become the first player from his country to represent the Scottish champions, joining an exclusive group of footballers who were the first from their respective nations to wear the famous green and white hoops.

Victor Wanyama achieved a similar distinction when he became the first Kenyan to play for Celtic, a move that helped launch one of the most successful careers by an African player in Scotland. Now, Duran hopes to build his own legacy after making an explosive start to life in Glasgow.

Dream Start With Goals in Consecutive Matches

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The 24-year-old forward has wasted no time repaying the faith shown in him after signing a five-year contract with Celtic.

Duran has scored in each of his first two appearances for the club, immediately raising expectations among supporters ahead of the new season. His sharp movement, composure in front of goal, and confidence have already offered a glimpse of why Celtic moved quickly to secure his services.

Although the real test will come once competitive football begins, his early displays suggest he is more than capable of handling the pressure.

The Colombian also arrives with valuable European experience, having scored five goals in last season's UEFA Champions League.

Those performances demonstrated his ability to perform on football's biggest stage, and he has already made it clear that he is eager to experience another iconic occasion in Scottish football the Glasgow derby.

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Strong performances in those high-profile fixtures would quickly cement his place among the Celtic supporters.

Joining Victor Wanyama in Celtic's History Books

Even before kicking a competitive ball for the club, Duran had already secured his place in Celtic history. He is the first Colombian ever to represent the Hoops, joining an exclusive list of trailblazers that includes Kenya's Victor Wanyama, Jamaica's Gil Heron, India's Mohammed Salim, and Argentina's Alexandro Bernabei, who each became the first players from their respective countries to feature for the Scottish giants.

The achievement is one the striker clearly values. “It gives me great motivation to be the first Colombian to play for Celtic,” Duran stated.

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For Wanyama, becoming Celtic's first Kenyan proved to be the beginning of a memorable spell that included two Scottish Premier League titles before earning a move to the English Premier League with Southampton and later Tottenham Hotspur.

Duran will now hope his own historic milestone serves as the foundation for a similarly successful journey in Glasgow.

Beyond club success, Duran believes joining Celtic significantly improves his chances of fulfilling another lifelong ambition, representing the Colombian national team.

“It’s a dream of everyone to play for their country," he added. "No doubt, by being here at Celtic, I’m one step closer to that. Hopefully, with hard work, I can get there one day.”

The striker also revealed the players who inspired him while growing up, singling out one of Colombia's greatest footballers.

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“Players like Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez were always big idols of mine growing up, especially Rodriguez. For me, he is the best Colombian player ever.”

While Celtic supporters have only seen a small sample of what Duran can offer, his return of two goals in his first two appearances has generated plenty of optimism.