Edmund Serem has lauded Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres while weighing in on the Gunners’ transfer speculation shortly after winning Commonwealth gold.

Amid the euphoria and celebrations of his gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games, Kenya’s Edmund Serem used the opportunity to make a special request to his favourite team, Arsenal.

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Serem clinched Kenya’s first gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow when he won the men’s steeplechase race in a time of 8:18.23.

In what was a historic night for Team Kenya, all the medals were swept home with Simon Koech and Leonard Bett, claiming silver and bronze after clocking 8:18.59 and 8:21.63 respectively in the Scottish city.

As it has become his tradition, Serem pulled the iconic mask celebration which is synonymous with Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres and after the race, he explained the inspiration behind it.

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Serem Makes Gyokeres Admission

Edmund Serem is the men’s 3000m steeplechase champion, crossing the line in 8:18.23 to claim Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow @OlympicsKe



“My father’s final words before the race stayed with me every step of the way.”



Speaking after his unforgettable victory, Serem reflected… pic.twitter.com/1LBH3hflUg — kido THE Brand HSC 🎖️🇰🇪 (@Silvakidole) July 28, 2026

“My celebration is about my favourite Arsenal footballer [Viktor Gyokeres], the best striker in the world,” Serem told the media after the race before expressing a desire to meet the Swedish forward.

“I have never met him, but maybe one of these days it will happen. I’m planning to go to one [Arsenal] match during my off-season,” he added.

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With Arsenal also linked with a sensational move for Brazil and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, Serem hopes the Premier League champions can mull off the move despite the difficulties the Gunners face in securing such a marquee signing.

Commonwealth Champion on Vini Jr

Vinicius Jr is a big transfer target of Arsenal. Image: Imago

Arsenal would have to cough up a record fee and pay a huge salary for the Brazilian, amid reports that Madrid and new coach Jose Mourinho are reluctant to let the winger leave, but Serem is hopeful nonetheless.

“Arsenal should sign Vinicius Jr, and even if they don’t have money, they can send us a paybill, and we will contribute,” he jokingly said.

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