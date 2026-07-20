Benni McCarthy: PSL Club Chairman Picks Harambee Stars Coach for Bafana Bafana Job

The PSL club chairman explained why he would choose Benni McCarthy over Pitso Mosimane for the Bafana Bafana job.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has publicly endorsed Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy as the ideal candidate to succeed Hugo Broos as the head coach of Bafana Bafana.

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Tim Sukazi argues that the former Manchester United attacking coach is the right man to lead the national team forward, suggesting that Hugo Broos has taken the team as far as he can.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has not yet made a decision regarding the future of Hugo Broos, whose contract concluded after the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers, following which he indicated he would retire.

Benni McCarthy is the Right Coach for Bafana Bafana

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Speaking to the media at TS Galaxy's squad unveiling in Pretoria, Sukazi praised Benni McCarthy's coaching record.

"He has done a splendid job at all the teams he coached here when he was a novice in the coaching field," he stated as quoted by the Sowetan.

Tim Sukazi highlighted Benni McCarthy's achievements, including a second-place league finish with AmaZulu and an MTN8 trophy with Cape Town City. "His teams have been high up there. That’s the truth, and these are the facts," he added.

"He's young. So, if you ask me, I will go for Benni McCarthy, no doubt about it," Sukazi declared. "I am saying that with the utmost respect to other candidates. I don’t know if Benni is a candidate, and I don’t know the other candidates. There has been mention of coach Pitso [Mosimane]. [But] if I were to go for personal choice, I would go for Benni."

The TS Galaxy chairman also took aim at current coach Hugo Broos, criticising his past comments. He referenced Broos's disapproval of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's move to the United States, questioning the coach's logic.

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"When Mbokazi left for the US, he [Broos] said the [US] league is poor and he should have moved to better leagues. But now who was our best player at the World Cup playing in what league?" Sukazi asked.

Sukazi further criticised Broos's handling of young talent Relebohile Mofokeng. "He has already made statements about Rele that he is weak; he must be strong; he won’t play in six months, influencing the minds [of Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, where Mofokeng plays]," he said.