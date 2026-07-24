2026 Commonwealth Games: Heritage-Inspired Team Kenya Outfit Explained Amid Mixed Reactions

Team Kenya has revealed the motivation behind the Commonwealth Games ceremonial attire which has generated varied opinions from observers.

Kenyans have given varied opinions towards the outfit which was used by Team Kenya during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Thursday.

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Team Kenya has officially revealed the ceremonial attire when the Games were officially opened in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dominated by green and gold, the design is a powerful tribute to the nation's storied athletics heritage and the generations of champions who have defined it.

The striking green and gold outfits are inspired by the forests of Kaptagat, Iten, and the broader Rift Valley, regions renowned for producing Kenya's world-class distance runners.

According to the National Olympics Committee of Kenya, the green represents the country's deep roots, while the gold detailing symbolizes the athletics tracks where countless national sporting triumphs have been achieved.

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Story Behind the Design Explained

#TeamKenya A tribute to the forests of Kaptagat, Iten and the Rift Valley landscapes that have shaped generations of champions and become the heartbeat of Kenya’s distance-running legacy, we step up in green at the Glasgow Opening Ceremony tonight.



The striking gold detailing at… pic.twitter.com/KDmmZ3JfTW — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) July 23, 2026

"The striking gold detailing at the bottom of the coats draws inspiration from the tracks that have witnessed our greatest triumphs," Team Kenya explained. "Once beneath our feet, those golden lanes now form part of what we wear, symbolising the sweat, sacrifice and excellence that have defined Kenya."

The ceremonial kit also commemorates two pivotal moments in the nation's athletics history.

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The women's ensemble pays homage to Sabina Chebichi, the "Petticoat Princess," who made history as the first Kenyan woman to win a Commonwealth Games medal. She famously competed barefoot in a petticoat at the 1974 Games in Christchurch, securing a bronze medal.

"For our women, the Green and Gold ensemble honours Sabina Chebichi... now women are dignified, and we're stepping out boldly in style!" the team stated.

Meanwhile, the men's design celebrates the end of a 60-year drought for a men's 100m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. It honours Ferdinand Omanyala's victory in 2022, which marked Kenya's first win in the event since Seraphino Antao's triumph in 1962.

Kenyans in Awe of Ceremonial Attire

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Kenya's Commonwealth Games ceremonial attire. Image: Team Kenya

Team Kenya emphasised that the attire is more than just fashion; it is a narrative of the nation's sporting journey. "Every thread tells a story. Every colour carries history. Green for our roots, Gold for our greatness."

The outfit has received mixed reactions from Kenyans with some approving and others not sold on it.

“Hii nayo ni fire si fire?” a Kenyan fan reacted on social media, while another one weighed in: “This is a good design; clean lines, well-tailored and a good presentation of our athletes on a world stage.”

Some Kenyans want the attire available for sale. “Kenya should produce this en masse and sell them after the Commonwealth Games,” was the request of an impressed observer.

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Heritage-Inspired Outfit Criticised

Not every Kenyan is happy with the heritage-inspired Commonwealth Games outfit. Image: Team Kenya

“Finally retired the old Maasai designs,” quipped a fan with another one writing: “These are nice for men, maybe next time have the ladies fit done by JoJo fashion house. Women's fits are so delicate.”

However, not everyone is impressed by the ceremonial Commonwealth Games attire.

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“How are these designs picked? Who gets the tender to do this work? We have so many designers in Kenya, why isn't it like a competition to pick out the best?” observed a fan.

“Great design but outdated. Seems like we have the same old generation choosing these designs. Goodness! We even have AI to inspire designs if they won't involve more creative people to help.”