Kenyan-Born German-Based Star Close to Joining South African Giants Kaizer Chiefs

Jonah Fabisch is closing in on a transfer to Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Imago

Jonah Fabisch is closing in on a transfer to Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Imago

The highly-rated midfielder has played in Germany all his career but is on the verge of making a switch to South Africa as a free agent.

Jonah Fabisch, son of former Harambee Stars coach Reinhard Fabisch, is reportedly on the verge of swapping German football for South Africa.

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Latest reports indicate that Kaizer Chiefs are nearing a deal to sign highly-rated midfielder, who was born in Nairobi but chose to represent Zimbabwe at international level.

The 24-year-old midfielder captured widespread attention with his standout performances for Zimbabwe during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Fabisch was a cornerstone of the Warriors' lineup, starting all three group stage matches against Egypt, Angola, and South Africa, where he notably provided an assist in a tight 3-2 defeat.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Fabisch opted to represent Zimbabwe on the international stage, honouring his mother's heritage, despite also being eligible to play for Harambee Stars as well as his father’s country Germany.

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A Career Forged in Germany

Jonah Fabisch has played in Germany all his career. Image: Imago

Fabisch has spent his entire professional career in Germany, honing his craft with various clubs. Most recently, he played for third-division side Erzgebirge Aue, where he was part of the team that lifted the Saxony Cup last season.

According to Afrik-Foot South Africa, the versatile midfielder arrived in South Africa on Wednesday to complete his move to the Glamour Boys who he will sign for as a free agent if a deal is reached.

Negotiations between the player's representatives and the club are said to be in the final stages, with sources describing the talks as positive and only minor details left to be ironed out. Throughout his club career, Fabisch has made over 200 appearances, scoring 37 goals and providing 22 assists.

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Born in Kenya but Chose Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's Jonah Fabisch is the son of ex-Harambee Stars coach Reinhard Fabisch and was born in Nairobi.

The potential signing is viewed as a strategic acquisition by new coach Fernando da Cruz, who is keen to add Fabisch's experience to the squad as Chiefs prepare for their return to the CAF Confederation Cup next season. The midfielder is praised for his mobility, intelligence, and physicality, making him a press-resistant presence in the middle of the park.

Jonah’s father Fabisch, who died in 2008, was a well-known figure in African football and managed Harambee Stars in three stints, the first in 1987 before a second one 10 years later, and his third between 2001 and 2002. In between, he also coached the Zimbabwe national team (1992-1994) and South African club Mamelodi Sundowns in 1996.

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