AFCON 2027: Commonwealth Turns Spotlight on Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania's Partnership

The Commonwealth has recognised Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania's AFCON 2027 partnership as a milestone for regional sport.

The Commonwealth has hailed the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania PAMOJA partnership to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a landmark example of regional cooperation, describing the initiative as a model that could reshape how African nations host major international sporting events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The endorsement came during the 12th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting (12CSMM) in Glasgow, Scotland, where sports ministers and key stakeholders from across the Commonwealth gathered to discuss the future of sport as a driver of economic growth, youth empowerment and sustainable development.

The meeting was graced by His Royal Highness Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and Vice Patron of Commonwealth Sport.

The recognition places the East African partnership at the centre of conversations on how countries can leverage shared infrastructure, cross-border collaboration and collective investment to successfully host global sporting competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commonwealth Backs Regional Co-Hosting Model

According to Commonwealth Sports Ministers, the Kenya-Uganda-Tanzania partnership demonstrates how regional integration can unlock Africa's sporting potential while significantly reducing the financial burden associated with hosting large-scale international tournaments.

Ministers noted that by pooling resources and coordinating infrastructure development, the three East African nations are creating a model that promotes economic growth, tourism expansion, job creation and sustainable development beyond the tournament itself.

They further observed that the PAMOJA partnership reflects the Commonwealth's core values of collaboration, solidarity and shared prosperity.

The regional approach, they said, offers a practical and replicable framework for Commonwealth countries seeking to jointly host major sporting events while attracting investment, strengthening sports ecosystems, promoting sports tourism and accelerating inclusive economic development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya Reaffirms Commitment to Successful AFCON 2027

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya, who led the country's delegation to the ministerial meeting, welcomed the Commonwealth's endorsement, saying it reaffirmed the strength of the three-nation partnership.

He said Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania remain committed to delivering a world-class Africa Cup of Nations tournament that will showcase Africa's growing capacity to host international sporting events while strengthening regional integration and creating lasting socio-economic opportunities across East Africa.

"The PAMOJA partnership is a testament to what Africa can achieve through unity, shared purpose and collective ambition. Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania remain fully committed to delivering an AFCON 2027 that not only celebrates football excellence but also strengthens regional integration, stimulates sports tourism, creates employment opportunities and leaves an enduring legacy of infrastructure, investment and economic transformation," said Hon. Mvurya.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AFCON 2027 will mark the first time the tournament is jointly hosted by three East African nations.

Sport Recognised as a Key Economic Driver

Beyond preparations for AFCON 2027, the Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting focused on repositioning sport as a strategic economic sector capable of driving long-term national development.

During the deliberations, Cabinet Secretary Mvurya joined fellow Commonwealth ministers in reaffirming the need for governments to move beyond viewing sport solely as recreation or entertainment.

Instead, ministers agreed that the sector should be recognised as a powerful economic engine capable of generating employment, attracting investment and improving livelihoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The discussions highlighted sport's growing influence across multiple industries, including tourism, media, manufacturing, technology, innovation and the creative economy.

Ministers agreed that stronger investment in sports ecosystems would unlock new opportunities for young people while fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth.

Building a Lasting Legacy Beyond Football

The endorsement of the PAMOJA partnership underscores growing international confidence in East Africa's ability to deliver a successful AFCON while creating long-term benefits that extend beyond the competition itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infrastructure upgrades, improved transport networks, increased tourism, expanded hospitality services and enhanced sports facilities are expected to leave a lasting legacy for Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania long after the final match has been played.

The Commonwealth also sees the partnership as a compelling example of how collaborative regional hosting can reduce costs, share expertise and maximise economic returns, offering a blueprint for future sporting events across Africa and the wider Commonwealth.

Speaking on the broader role of sport in economic transformation, Hon. Mvurya emphasised that the sector has evolved into a powerful catalyst for development.

"Sport is no longer simply about competition; it is an economic frontier that creates employment, attracts investment, nurtures talent and transforms lives."

Africa Eyes Commonwealth Games Hosting

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond discussions on the economic value of sport, Mvurya said Commonwealth member states had also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding Africa's role in hosting major international sporting events.

He noted that the discussions reinforced optimism that the continent could host the Commonwealth Games in the future, building on Africa's growing reputation as a capable destination for global competitions.

"This meeting has also been very useful because we have reaffirmed our commitment that next time, especially in 2034, Africa can get an opportunity to host the Commonwealth Games. There will be a lot of reimagination on how we can put more investment in sports," said Hon. Mvurya.