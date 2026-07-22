Advertisement

Commonwealth Games: Kenyan Athletes Set for Record Payouts Under New Government Plan

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 05:48 - 22 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Commonwealth Games: Kenyan Athletes Set for Record Payouts Under New Government Plan
Commonwealth Games: Kenyan Athletes Set for Record Payouts Under New Government Plan
Kenya has announced a major incentive for Team Kenya athletes ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant shift in its support for medal contenders.
Advertisement

The Kenyan government has announced a substantial increase in the financial rewards for its athletes competing in the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with gold medalists now set to earn Ksh 2.5 million.

Advertisement

This new incentive represents a five-fold jump from the Ksh 500,000 awarded to gold medal winners at the 2022 Birmingham Games.

The revised reward structure was revealed by Principal Secretary for Sports, Elijah Mwangi, during the official flag-off ceremony for Team Kenya. The 2026 Games are scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Government Unveils Prize Money Structure

Advertisement

“Any gold medal will receive Ksh 2.5 million, a figure that the SRC has already approved," Mwangi stated. "This is government money, and we work with government agencies that have approved this amount. For silver, the team in the last edition received Ksh 300,000, but through the efforts of His Excellency President William Ruto, this has been revised to Ksh 1.5 million.”

Under the new scheme, silver medallists will be awarded Ksh 1.5 million, while bronze medallists will take home Ksh 1 million.

Kenya will be represented by a team of 94 athletes across 12 different sports. The athletics team forms the largest part of the contingent, with 52 competitors.

The team will be led by 2015 world javelin champion Julius Yego, who secured Kenya's only Commonwealth title in the event at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Julius Yego praised the new reward system as a significant boost for the athletes, though he noted that details regarding competition allowances are still pending.

Advertisement

“The reward scheme is very good. The only thing we still need to look into is the allowances, as we don’t know the exact rate, which varies for every competition," Yego said. "But I welcome the reward scheme for these Commonwealth Games; it's really good.”

African Judo bronze medalist Zeddy Cherotich will serve as the team's assistant captain. "I’m really excited because that was the first medal I got since I joined Judo," Cherotich commented. "Going forward, I am ready for the competition and targeting another medal."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Other Sports
03.10.2023
The 82nd edition of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open will be an experience like no other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
WAFCON 2026 Schedule in EAT: Groups, Fixtures and Kick-Off Times as Harambee Starlets Seek World Cup Slot
Football
22.07.2026
WAFCON 2026 Schedule in EAT: Groups, Fixtures and Kick-Off Times as Harambee Starlets Seek World Cup Slot
Morgan Rogers: Chelsea's New Signing Annoys Arsenal with 'Biggest Club in London' Claim After Gunners Missed Out
Football
22.07.2026
Morgan Rogers: Chelsea's New Signing Annoys Arsenal with 'Biggest Club in London' Claim After Gunners Missed Out
Benni McCarthy: Fresh Hope for Harambee Stars Coach in Bafana Bafana Job Race Amid Fresh Twist
Harambee Stars
22.07.2026
Benni McCarthy: Hope for Harambee Stars Coach in Bafana Bafana Job Race Amid Fresh Twist
17 Coaches Sacked, Resigned or Stepped Down After the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Football
22.07.2026
17 Coaches Sacked, Resigned or Stepped Down After the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Bet of the Day: Strong Betting Options to Watch Today
Bet Of The Day
22.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Strong Betting Options to Watch Today
Charles Akonnor Identifies Key Challenge Gor Mahia Must Solve After Rwanda Setback
Football
22.07.2026
Charles Akonnor Identifies Key Challenge Gor Mahia Must Solve After Rwanda Setback