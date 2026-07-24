Sharon Lokedi Set for Chicago Marathon Debut as Organisers Unveil Star-Studded 2026 Elite Fields

Organisers have assembled one of the strongest Chicago Marathon fields in recent years, featuring the defending champions and Sharon Lokedi, who will be making her debut.

Defending champions Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa are set to defend their titles against one of the most competitive fields in race history at the 48th Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 11.

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However, their path to victory will be anything but easy. The entire men's podium from 2025 is set to return, while Kenya's Sharon Lokedi will make her highly anticipated Chicago debut, posing a significant challenge to Feysa for the women's crown.

Known for its exceptionally fast and flat course, Chicago has a reputation for producing record-breaking times. Last year’s event saw Jacob Kiplimo come tantalisingly close to the course record, fueling speculation that another historic performance could be on the horizon.

Chicago Marathon: Men's Top Contenders

Jacob Kiplimo returns to Chicago after a blistering 2:02:23 victory last year, the second-fastest time ever recorded on the course.

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The Ugandan has since solidified his status as one of the world's top distance runners. He clocked a 2:00:28 at the 2026 TCS London Marathon, the third-fastest marathon in history, and shattered the world half marathon record with a 57:20 performance in Lisbon. Earlier this year, he also secured his third consecutive World Cross Country title in Tallahassee.

"Winning Chicago was a special moment, but defending the title means even more," said Kiplimo, the 2020 Olympic 10,000m bronze medallist.

"My preparation has given me a lot of confidence, and having raced this course before is a real advantage. Right now, I believe I'm capable of competing with anyone in the world, and I'm coming to Chicago with the ambition to prove it once again.”

Jacob Kiplimo will face stiff competition from familiar rivals. Kenya's Amos Kipruto, who finished third in 2024 and second in 2025, is back for another shot at the top spot.

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The 2022 London Marathon champion is in peak form, having finished just behind Kiplimo in London this year with a personal best of 2:01:29. Fellow Kenyan Alex Masai, who placed third last year, also returns.

The elite men's field is exceptionally deep, with six athletes boasting personal bests under 2:04. The international contingent includes 2024 Berlin Marathon champion Milkesa Mengesha of Ethiopia and two-time Tokyo Marathon winner Tedese Tekele Bikila, also from Ethiopia.

Chicago Marathon: Stacked Women’s Field

In the women's division, Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa is back to defend the title she won decisively last year, finishing more than two minutes ahead of her closest competitor. While her 2026 season has been relatively quiet, she is preparing for a tough race.

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"I believe it will be even more difficult this year to repeat, but I am preparing very well and am confident I will arrive at the start line in good form," said Feysa.

"Chicago is known for being fast and fiercely competitive, so I hope to run a personal best. But the most important thing is to fight for a place on the podium."

Her primary challenger is a Chicago legend: Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei. The former world record holder and two-time Chicago champion returns for the first time since her dominant 2019 victory, fresh off a win at this year's Tokyo Marathon.

Also in the mix is fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi, a dominant force in marathon running with victories at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon and the 2025 and 2026 Boston Marathons.

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