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Kenyan Football Fraternity Mourns Death of Veteran Coach

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:22 - 24 July 2026
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Veteran coach Abdallah Juma has passed away.
The highly experienced tactician was renowned for nurturing young talents, having worked at clubs like Thika United, KCB, Bidco United AFC Leopards and Muranga Seal.
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The Kenyan football community is in mourning following the death of veteran coach Abdallah Juma, who passed away early Friday morning after a long battle with diabetes and pancreatic cancer.

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His family confirmed that Juma died at 1:00 am. He is scheduled to be buried later on Friday afternoon in Murang'a Town, following Islamic traditions.

Juma's passing comes shortly after a public appeal was made by family, friends, and the wider football fraternity to raise funds for his medical treatment. His health had recently worsened, leaving him unable to walk.

With a coaching career spanning over two decades across the Kenyan Premier League and the National Super League, Juma was one of the country's most experienced tacticians. He was a familiar and respected figure on the touchline, known for his calm demeanor and extensive knowledge of the local game.

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Highly Experienced Coach

Juma managed a host of clubs, including Thika United, KCB FC, Bidco United, Chemelil Sugar, Western Stima, FC Talanta, Vihiga Bullets and Murang’a Seal. He also had a stint as an assistant coach at AFC Leopards during the 2014 season.

One of his most notable achievements came in 2013 when he was appointed head coach of KCB. He transformed the Bankers into a formidable force in the top flight, a performance that earned him the prestigious Kenyan Premier League Coach of the Year award.

He was also highly regarded for his role in player development, particularly during his time at Thika United, a club celebrated for its youth talent pipeline. His reputation as a coach willing to take on challenging roles and nurture local players was a hallmark of his career.

Most recently, in January 2024, Juma made a return to the FKF Premier League, taking the helm at newly promoted Murang'a Seal. He was tasked with guiding the debutants to safety after a challenging start to their season.

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Abdallah Juma's death marks the end of an era for a coach who left a significant mark on Kenyan football through the numerous clubs he led and the countless players he mentored.

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