Who Is Keyne? Meet Lamine Yamal's Younger Brother Who Captured Hearts During Spain's World Cup Triumph

Lamine Yamal's younger brother won over football fans with several unforgettable moments during the World Cup.

Spanish football sensation Lamine Yamal shares a remarkably close bond with his younger brother, Keyne, who has captured the hearts of fans at Barcelona games and major international tournaments, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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While Lamine Yamal has become one of the world's most exciting football talents, he is also a devoted older brother.

The star winger, who was instrumental in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory, has two half-siblings, a sister named Baraa and his younger brother, Keyne.

Yamal was born in July 2007 to young parents Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana. According to The Athletic, they separated when he was three years old but have maintained a close-knit family dynamic. Both have since started new families, with Yamal's mother welcoming Keyne in September 2022.

Despite being just a toddler, Keyne has become a familiar and beloved figure in the football world. He is a constant presence at his brother's matches, cheering from the sidelines and often joining him on the pitch for celebrations and in social media videos.

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Lamine Yamal: A Close-Knit Family

Keyne is Yamal's half-brother, born to his mother, Sheila Ebana, and her new partner. Yamal has spoken openly about his family's journey and the happiness he feels seeing them thrive.

"Look, my mum had me when she was 16," he told Spanish radio station Cadena SER. "My dad also had to go out and look for a life."

The Barcelona star expressed his pride in being able to provide for his family. "I came from an apartment where the kitchen and bedroom were in the same place," Yamal shared on a podcast.

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"[Now,] I see my mother happy, I see that my brother can have the childhood I would have wanted, and that’s what makes me happiest."

Lamine Yamal Younger Brother: A Fixture at Football's Biggest Events

Since Yamal's explosive debut for Barcelona in 2023, Keyne has been a regular in the stands. When Spain triumphed at the 2024 UEFA European Championship, a delighted Keyne ran onto the field with his mother to celebrate with his older brother.

He has also been seen on the pitch during Barcelona events, practising with Yamal and even playing with the son of teammate Raphinha.

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At the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, where Yamal received the prestigious Kopa Trophy, Keyne charmed onlookers by playing with a Champions League ball on the red carpet, unfazed by the cameras.

Keyne's most recent viral moment came during the 2026 World Cup. After Spain scored their third goal against Austria, he was caught on camera excitedly shouting, "Come on!" He later celebrated Spain's final victory by running into his brother's arms on the field.

Yamal frequently expresses his deep affection for his family, particularly for his little brother. "I’m moved when I see my little brother this happy, as well as seeing my mum and friends living the life they always dreamed of," Yamal said at a press conference in July 2026.

He added, "My little brother means everything to me. I am in love with him; it feels like he is my son."

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Thanks to his famous brother, Keyne has become a star in his own right on social media. Yamal, who has over 60 million TikTok followers, often posts heartwarming videos of the two sharing handshakes, dancing, or simply spending time together.