10 Highest Earning Premier League Managers: Arteta to Replace Guardiola as Best Paid but Who Else Makes the List?

Pulse Sports lists the Premier League managers with the biggest pay cheque following some key departures and appointments in recent days.

Following the conclusion of the 2025-26 Premier League season, a number of managers are either leaving or negotiating new contracts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among those leaving are Manchester City’s legendary manager Pep Guardiola, who has ended his 10-year reign, Andoni Iraola, who has qualified Bournemouth for the Europa League, and Oliver Glasner, who is departing Crystal Palace after winning the Europa Conference League.

For those remaining, talks are underway on a review of their terms with Michael Carrick seeing his status at Manchester United turned from interim to permanent coach.

Guardiola was the highest earning coach in the Premier League with a mouth-watering salary of £20 million (Ksh3.5 billion) annually but with his exit, how does the list look like?

10 Highest Earning Premier League Managers

Advertisement

Advertisement

10. Regis Le Bris - Sunderland

Sunderland coach Regis Le Bris. Image: Imago

Perhaps the biggest fairytale story of the season, Frenchman Regis Le Bris guided Sunderland back to the Premier League and in the first season after returning, they finished seventh and qualified for European football.

Le Bris is 10th on this list and earns £2 million (Ksh348 million) annually, same as Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, whose side finished 13th after getting promoted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Fabian Hurzeler - Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler. Image: Imago

Brighton’s German coach Fabian Hurzeler is among the names on the list with an annual pay of £2.5 million (Ksh435 million).

The youngest manager in the league, the 33-year-old has been at the club since 2024 and just guided them back to European football qualification after finishing eighth.

8. Marco Silva - Fulham

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fulham boss Marco Silva. || Imago

Fulham’s Portuguese coach Marco Silva is reportedly close to joining Benfica, who want him to replace Jose Mourinho, but while that has not materialised, he remains one of the best paid in the Premier League.

Silva has been at Fulham since 2021, guiding them back to the Premier League in 2022, and ensuring they retain their status for four consecutive seasons without fighting relegation. For this, he is paid £4 million (Ksh696 million) per year.

7. David Moyes - Everton

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Moyes || Imago

Everton boss David Moyes also makes the list of the top earning Premier League managers with an annual salary of £5 million (Ksh870 million). Moyes returned to Everton last year, 12 years since he left, and managed to lead them to 13th place on the table in 2025-26.

6. Michael Carrick - Man United

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick. Image: Imago

A new entrant on the list, Englishman Michael Carrick was appointed Manchester United’s permanent coach last week after impressing as interim since January, when he collected the most points in the league, as the Red Devils finished third and ended their two-year wait for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick, who has signed a two-year-deal, will be earning £5 million (Ksh870 million) per year at Old Trafford, with an additional £1.5 million (Ksh261 million) in performance-based bonuses.

5. Eddie Howe - Newcastle United

Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe. Image: Imago

Englishman Eddie Howe has enjoyed a great time at Newcastle United since joining in January 2021, apart from the just- concluded season, when his team finished 12th.

Howe has, however, delivered Champions League football twice and won the club’s first trophy in 56 years, and for his work, he is paid £6 million (Ksh1 billion) yearly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Arne Slot - Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot || Image credit: Imago

Liverpool’s Dutch coach Arne Slot is on an annual pay of £6.6 million (Ksh1.15 billion), having joined the club in the summer of 2024 to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Slot delivered the Premier League title in his debut season but his team made a mockery of their title defence to finish fifth in 2025-26 and just qualify for the Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Roberto De Zerbi - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi. Image: Imago

Italian Roberto De Zerbi arrived at Tottenham in April when Spurs were teetering towards relegation and was handed a massive contract of £8 million (Ksh1.4 billion) per year.

He achieved his first main objective, saving the club from the drop on the final day of the season, and will look to build onto it and perhaps improve his earnings as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Unai Emery - Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery || ©IMAGO

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery is the second highest paid coach in the league with a yearly salary of £8 million (Ksh1.4 billion).

Emery deserves every penny as he has turned Villa into a strong team that is now qualifying for Champions League and just ended the club’s 30-year wait for a trophy, when he delivered the Europa League crown this month.

1. Mikel Arteta - Arsenal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta celebrates Premier League title triumph with his Arsenal players. Image: Imago

Arsenal’s title-winning manager Mikel Arteta will now be the highest-earning Premier League manager following Guardiola’s exit as he is on an annual pay of £10 million (Ksh1.7 billion).