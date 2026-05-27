Harambee Stars Striker Set for Big Transfer After Stunning Season in Zambia: 'He is a Wanted Man'

The Kenyan international's impressive performances in Zambia have sparked growing interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Following a stellar debut season in Zambia, where he netted 23 goals, Kenyan international Moses Shumah is poised for a significant transfer, his agent has revealed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 23-year-old striker's representative confirmed that Shumah's tenure with Zambian Super League champions Power Dynamos is drawing to a close. Several top African clubs are reportedly vying for his signature.

As of May 27, three clubs from South Africa, Tanzania, and Algeria have already submitted formal bids for the former Kakamega Homeboyz forward.

Additionally, Moroccan side, RS Berkane, has expressed strong interest, although a concrete offer has yet to be tabled. The club's manager is said to be an admirer of Shumah's talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moses Shumah's Agent Breaks Silence

"Shumah is a wanted man, and I can assure you that he will be making a big move in the upcoming transfer window," the licensed East African football agent stated as quoted by Mozzart Sport.

"It is fair to say that his hugely impressive season in Zambia, and in the CAF Champions League, has drawn in many suitors, and we feel that now is the right time for him to explore new adventures."

Shumah, who signed for Power Dynamos in July last year, enjoyed a remarkable first season. His 23 goals across all competitions earned him a trio of prestigious accolades: the league's Footballer of the Year, Fans' Player of the Season, and the Top Scorer award.

This prolific form follows his success in the FKF Premier League in Kenya, where he previously won the Golden Boot after scoring 17 goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With one year still remaining on his contract, both the agent and the club are motivated to secure the best possible deal. However, the agent emphasized that the player's career progression remains the top priority.