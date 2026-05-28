Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Set to Be Dumped by South African Club Over Contract Dispute

Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Bwire is set to be offloaded by his club in South Africa over a reported contract disagreement.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Brian Bwire is reportedly set to leave South African club Polokwane City over a contract dispute.

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Bwire has endured a challenging six-month period with the South African club after he rejected a contract extension offer in late January and has not featured in a single match for them since. His only competitive football this year has been for Harambee Stars, during the FIFA Series against Grenada in March.

According to KickOff, the 25-year-old has been isolated from team activities since mid-February. The South African outlet states that Bwire would attend training, participate in warm-ups, but then be excluded from the main sessions with the rest of the squad.

Initially, Bwire worked individually with goalkeeper coach Dominic Ramokgopa before being left to train entirely on his own. This treatment is believed to be a consequence of his decision to turn down the club's new contract proposal.

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First-Choice Before Change in Fortunes

The goalkeeper originally joined Polokwane City from Tusker FC in July 2024, signing a two-year deal. With his departure now imminent, Bwire's representatives, who have extensive global connections, are already exploring new opportunities for him.

Bwire had been first choice in the first half of the season, when he played a total of 18 matches, starting all of them, including 16 in the league, but has not played since his featuring in a 2-2 draw against Brian Mandela’s Orbit College on January 31.

He dropped to the bench for the following match against Siwelele FC but was excluded from the squad altogether for the remainder of the season.

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