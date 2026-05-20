Arsenal are set to pocket a bumper reward after winning the Premier League. Image: Imago

Arsenal are set to pocket a bumper reward after winning the Premier League. Image: Imago

Arsenal's Premier League Title Win: How Much Prize Money Will They Earn?

Arsenal have won the English Premier League title after a 22-year drought and they are set to bank a huge sum for their achievement.

Arsenal have ended a 22-year drought by securing their 14th top-flight league title, a victory confirmed after Manchester City's draw with Bournemouth left the Gunners with an insurmountable four-point lead.

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The North London club's long-awaited triumph was sealed following their hard-fought win over Burnley on Monday, where a Kai Havertz goal proved decisive.

With only one match remaining in the 2025-26 season, Mikel Arteta's side can no longer be caught, sparking celebrations among their long-suffering fanbase.

The Gunners' successful season may not be over yet. They are set to face PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest later this month.

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A victory would see Arsenal complete a historic double, joining the elite company of English clubs—Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City—to have won both the domestic league and Europe's premier competition in the same season. This marks only the second time the club has reached the prestigious final.

Breaking Down the Premier League Prize Money

Winning the league comes with a significant financial windfall, composed of several key revenue streams.

Merit Payment: This prize is directly tied to a club's final league position. The Premier League uses a sliding scale, with the bottom-placed team earning approximately $3.4 million. Each higher position adds about $3.3 million, meaning Arsenal's first-place finish will net them the maximum merit payout of around $70 million.

Equal Share: A substantial portion of the league's revenue comes from its massive domestic and international broadcasting deals. To maintain competitive balance, this income is distributed evenly among all 20 clubs. Each team receives a baseline payment of just under $134 million simply for participating in the division.

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Facility Fees (TV Bonus): This variable payment depends on how often a team's matches are selected for live broadcast in the UK. As a major title contender and a global attraction, Arsenal featured heavily in primetime slots throughout the season, with an estimated 29 to 33 televised games. This high exposure will allow them to maximize their earnings in this category, adding an extra $32 million to $36 million to their total prize money.

Estimated total: Combining the equal central share, the champions merit bonus, and an estimated £26m to £28m in live TV facility fees pushes Arsenal's projected total league payout to between £176m and £178m.