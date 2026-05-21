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Mikel Arteta Poised for Landmark Contract to Become Premier League's Highest-Paid Manager

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 16:17 - 21 May 2026
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Mikel Arteta Poised for Landmark Contract to Become Premier League's Highest-Paid Manager
Mikel Arteta Poised for Landmark Contract to Become Premier League's Highest-Paid Manager
After leading Arsenal to a historic Premier League title and a Champions League final, Mikel Arteta is reportedly set to sign a record-breaking new contract.
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Following a historic season, Arsenal are reportedly preparing a lucrative new contract for Mikel Arteta that would make him the highest-paid manager in the Premier League and one of the best-compensated in world football.

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Arteta's current contract, signed at the beginning of last season, runs until the summer of 2027. When questioned about a possible extension during the intense title race in April, the Arsenal boss was quick to shift focus.

"We don’t have time to discuss that now," he told the media. "The full focus is on what we have to do from here until the end of the season."

Despite deferring contract talks, Arteta reaffirmed his dedication to the club. "I’m fully committed here," the Spaniard stated. "I’m really happy, and I feel good. My family’s good. I still have so much ambition and things to do at this club. For now, we are in a good place."

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That "good place" has since become even better. After guiding Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years, Arteta is now preparing his squad for a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, putting him in a formidable negotiating position.

Mikel Arteta Set to be Rewarded With Lucrative New Deal

According to reports, first published by The Guardian, the club is set to reward him with a "lucrative" new deal for becoming only the second manager to win the Premier League with the Gunners.

The Basque manager's current salary is estimated to be around £10 million ($13.4 million), with an additional £6.7 million bonus for securing Champions League qualification.

The proposed new terms are expected to rival the world-leading salary of Atlético Madrid's Diego Simeone, who reportedly earns approximately $34.8 million annually.

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Simeone has long been considered the highest-earning manager in football, a figure some have questioned given Atlético's inconsistent title challenges.

However, this view often overlooks the significant financial gap between his club and Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, who both generate more than double Atlético's annual revenue of $531.7 million.

Currently, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola is the Premier League's top earner with a salary of around $26.8 million.

Arteta's new deal is anticipated to surpass this figure, especially with Guardiola's potential departure on the horizon, which would firmly establish the Arsenal boss as the highest-paid manager in England.

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Other top managers are also seeing their value rise. Arteta's Champions League final opponent, Luis Enrique, is reportedly set for a substantial pay increase at PSG.

According to L'Équipe, the French club has offered him an extension that would see his salary jump from $13.9 million to $23.2 million.

This trend of rewarding top managers with massive contracts contrasts with a growing sentiment in some data-driven circles that a manager's impact is overstated.

Luke Bornn, a former co-owner of AC Milan, once noted, "The vast majority of papers out there say coaches don’t matter. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s basically it." Clearly, the actions of Europe's elite clubs suggest they hold a very different view.

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