Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their new manager while Pep Guardiola has left Man City. Image: Man Utd/Imago

Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their new manager while Pep Guardiola has left Man City. Image: Man Utd/Imago

Change of Guard in Manchester: Man United Appoint New Manager as Pep Guardiola Confirms Man City Exit

Manchester will have new men in the dugout after Man United confirmed Michael Carrick while Pep Guardiola announced his departure from Man City.

Manchester United have officially named Michael Carrick as their permanent manager, rewarding him with a two-year contract following a successful interim spell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 44-year-old stepped in as temporary boss after the dismissal of Ruben Amorim in January and has since guided the club to a guaranteed third-place finish in the Premier League, securing Champions League qualification.

Under Carrick's leadership, United have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround, culminating in a thrilling victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. His impressive record of 11 wins in 16 matches has earned him a nomination for the Premier League's Manager of the Season award.

It's Carrick, you know ❤️



🇾🇪 We are delighted to announce Michael Carrick will continue as our head coach, having signed a new contract. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2026

Since his appointment on January 13, no other top-flight team has accumulated more points than the 36 collected by Manchester United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride," Carrick stated.

Carrick Promises Return of Glory Days

Manchester United have handed Michael Carrick the job on a permanent basis. Image: Imago

"Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here. Now it's time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick took the helm at a time of turmoil, with the club struggling under Amorim, whose 14-month tenure ended amid poor results and tactical disagreements with club officials. This is Carrick's second stint as a temporary manager, having also taken charge for three games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure in 2021.

A club legend, the former England midfielder spent 12 years as a player at Old Trafford, where he won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

While Carrick has been confirmed in the Old Trafford hot seat, across town, Pep Guardiola has announced his departure from the club with Sunday’s final game of the season against Aston Villa set to be his last.

Guardiola Leaves a Rich Legacy at Man City

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pep Guardiola has ended his 10-year stay at Manchester City. Image: Imago

The club confirmed the news just days after a draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday handed the 2025-26 Premier League title to Arsenal, ending the Gunners' 22-year wait for the championship. Reports on Monday had stated that City were bracing for Guardiola's early exit, a year before his contract was due to expire.

During his tenure, the 55-year-old Spaniard has guided City to an impressive 17 major trophies, including six Premier League titles over ten seasons. His final match in charge will be at the Etihad Stadium.

"What a time we have had together." 🩵 pic.twitter.com/WpkFecBYT4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2026

Addressing his departure, Guardiola remained reflective. "Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving," he stated. "There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, "Nothing is eternal; if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City."