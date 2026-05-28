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Benni McCarthy’s Viral Campaign Breaks Records in South Africa

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:24 - 28 May 2026
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Benni McCarthy.
Benni McCarthy’s new advertisement campaign for South Africa’s retail giant Shoprite is paying off after hitting record-breaking numbers.
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Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has captured the hearts of South Africans in a new Shoprite campaign, with a video of him dancing in a store aisle amassing over 20 million views in just 24 hours as per Biz Community.

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The advert for Shoprite's "Low-Duuuma Millions" campaign features a cheerful McCarthy singing and dancing to an instrumental rendition of TKZee's classic track, "Fiasco."

The ad's blend of football nostalgia, local music, and celebratory energy has resonated strongly with the public, offering a moment of joy at a time when many are facing financial strain.

Beyond the entertainment, the campaign provides shoppers with opportunities to win a share of R30 million (Ksh237 million) in cash and prizes, adding excitement to routine grocery shopping.

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This initiative aligns with Shoprite's ongoing commitment to customer value, which includes low prices, subsidised essentials like R5 (Ksh39) bread, and large-scale promotions designed to reward its clientele.

McCarthy’s High Affinity With Brands

The campaign will run until July 5, 2026. Customers who spend R200 (Ksh1,584) or more and swipe their Xtra Savings card, either in-store or via Shoprite Sixty60, will receive a scratch card. These cards offer instant rewards and entry into weekly prize draws, featuring a grand prize of R100,000 (Ksh792,327) each week.

Shoppers can also earn additional scratch cards by purchasing specially marked participating products.

McCarthy is a huge pull for brands due to his immense popularity in South Africa where he enjoys cult status after his heroics with Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates.

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He is South Africa’s all-time top scorer and had guided Pirates to their last league title in 2012 until they ended this 14-year wait for a Premier Soccer League crown last Saturday.

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