Premier League Prize Money: Arsenal Tops but How Much Will Man United and the Rest Earn?

Following the conclusion of the 2025-26 Premier League season, here is how much each team will take home.

The Premier League season has concluded, crowning Arsenal as champions and confirming the relegation of Wolves after an eight-year spell in the top flight.

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With the final standings settled, each club's prize money has been determined based on their league position.

Arsenal's title-winning campaign secured them over £50 million in merit payments, a figure that could grow significantly as they prepare to face PSG in the Champions League final. At the other end of the table, relegated Wolves will receive just under £3 million for finishing in 20th place.

Every club in the Premier League receives a substantial baseline payment of over £100 million simply for participating. This sum is primarily composed of broadcast revenue, with approximately £90 million from domestic and international rights being shared equally among the 20 teams. An additional £7.9 million per club comes from central commercial deals.

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On top of this, merit payments are awarded on a sliding scale based on the final league table. The champions receive £54 million, with the amount decreasing incrementally down to £2.7 million for the bottom-placed team.

Who Else Will Earn More?

Having ended their 22-year wait for a league title, Arsenal topped the earnings list with a £54 million prize. Manchester City, in what was Pep Guardiola's final match in charge, finished as runners-up and collected £51.3 million.

The final day saw Aston Villa secure a coveted fourth-place finish, earning them £45.9 million. This is £2.6 million more than last season's champions, Liverpool, who had to settle for fifth place and a £43.2 million payout.

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Further down, the race for European qualification provided late drama. Bournemouth clinched sixth place and £40.5 million in prize money, marking a successful end to Andoni Iraola's tenure. Sunderland capped a remarkable first season back in the top division by finishing seventh, securing a European spot and £37.8 million. Both clubs will compete in the Europa League.

In the tense battle for survival, Tottenham secured their Premier League status on the final day with a crucial result against Everton. While their 17th-place finish yields only £10.8 million in merit payments, the financial implications of avoiding relegation are worth well over £100 million.

In contrast, West Ham's victory over Leeds was not enough to save them from the drop. They will take their £8.1 million prize to the Championship, where their revenue will fall dramatically. Parachute payments, starting at 55% of the Premier League's equal-share broadcast revenue (around £46 million), will soften the financial blow, but these payments decrease over time if they fail to achieve a swift return.

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Premier League Merit Payments by Final Position

Arsenal - £54m

Manchester City - £51.3m

Manchester United - £48.6m

Aston Villa - £45.9m

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Liverpool - £43.2m

Bournemouth - £40.5m

Brighton - £37.8m

Chelsea - £35.1m

Brentford - £32.4m

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Sunderland - £29.7m

Newcastle - £27m

Everton - £24.3m

Fulham - £21.6m

Leeds - £18.9m

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Crystal Palace - £16.2m

Nottingham Forest - £13.5m

Tottenham - £10.8m

West Ham - £8.1m

Burnley - £5.4m

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