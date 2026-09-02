Zech Obiero: Harambee Stars Midfielder Completes Deadline-Day Loan Move to English Club

The Harambee Stars attacking midfielder has secured an exciting new opportunity in English football after an impressive spell that caught the attention of a new club.

Gillingham FC have bolstered their midfield options on transfer deadline day by securing the services of Harambee Stars attacking midfielder Zech Obiero on a season-long loan from EFL League One side Leyton Orient.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 21-year-old playmaker becomes the second high-profile capture at MEMS Priestfield Stadium in a late double swoop, following the earlier arrival of Eli King from Cardiff City.

Subject to final ratification from the English Football League (EFL), Zech Obiero is in line to make his competitive debut for the Gills this Saturday in their League Two away fixture against Rochdale.

A Productive 2025/26 Campaign at Tranmere Rovers

Zech Obiero’s temporary move to Kent marks another crucial stepping stone in his development following a highly impressive temporary spell at Tranmere Rovers during the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joining the Merseyside outfit on loan in February 2026, the Harambee Stars midfielder integrated into Tranmere’s tactical setup, going on to make 13 appearances in League Two, including 11 starts.

Operating across central midfield, he chipped in with two crucial goals during the run-in, providing valuable attacking threat and tactical composure as Tranmere navigated a tense battle for survival.

His consistent performances at Prenton Park proved he possesses the physical engine and technical quality required to excel in the competitive environment of League Two football.

Before his deadline-day loan to Gillingham, Obiero had already logged key minutes for parent club Leyton Orient at the start of the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Featuring five times across domestic competition, the young box-to-box midfielder demonstrated sharpness and match fitness during pre-season and early-season fixtures.

His development curve has been grounded in non-league football grit, having previously built up senior physical conditioning during valuable loan stints at Cheshunt and Chelmsford City.

These early lower-tier spells played a major role in honing his tackling strength, aerial presence, and transition play, allowing him to transition comfortably to the professional ranks with Leyton Orient.

National Team Recognition and Harambee Stars Setup

Advertisement

Advertisement

Obiero’s rapid progress in England has not gone unnoticed on the international scene. Zech Obiero has been included in head coach Benni McCarthy’s 38-man provisional Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

With Kenya co-hosting PAMOJA 2027, securing consistent first-team minutes at Gillingham will be vital for Zech Obiero as he aims to cement a permanent place in McCarthy’s senior international plans alongside established stars like Michael Olunga and Joseph Okumu.

Alongside fellow new arrival Eli King, Obiero gives manager and supporters an immediate injection of energy in midfield as the Kent-based club prepares for a demanding autumn campaign.