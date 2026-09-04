Letsile Tebogo Opens Up on Emotional Budapest Return Ahead of Ultimate Championships

Letsile Tebogo is set for a deeply emotional return to Budapest as he prepares to compete at the inaugural Ultimate Championships.

Letsile Tebogo burst onto the global stage at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, making history for his nation with his mother, Seratiwa, watching proudly from the stands.

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This time, however, he returns without his biggest supporter, who passed away in May 2024 following a brief illness.

The reigning Olympic 200m champion, who shared an exceptionally close bond with his mother, one she once described as being like "brother and sister", concedes that the return will be emotionally challenging.

"I haven't really looked into the fact that I'm going now to Budapest without my mom," he admitted as quoted. "It's just been a bumpy ride having to think about it and having to continue with the grind."

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Letsile Tebogo: From Budapest Breakthrough to Olympic Glory

Just a year ago, Seratiwa surprised her son by travelling to watch the then 20-year-old compete in his first senior global championships. Her journey was rewarded as Tebogo secured a silver medal in the 100m and a bronze in the 200m.

Despite the pain of her absence, Tebogo finds strength in revisiting the city where his mother witnessed a defining moment in his career.

Since that breakthrough, Tebogo has reached even greater heights. At the Paris 2024 Games, he became Botswana's first-ever Olympic champion by winning the 200m, paying tribute to his mother by inscribing her initials on his shoes and fingernails.

Now, he returns to Budapest as a headline athlete for the new Ultimate Championships, where he will line up alongside some of the world's best athletes.

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Letsile Tebogo Takes on New Ultimate Championships Challenge

The three-day competition, running from September 11-13, will feature Olympic and world champions, Diamond League winners, and other top performers.

With a record-breaking $10 million prize fund, including $150,000 for each gold medalist, the stakes are high. Letsile Tebogo's season has already been impressive, with 200m victories at Diamond League meets in Oslo and Lausanne, as well as a 4x400m gold at the World Relays on home soil.