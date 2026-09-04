Yanga Go Global as They Tap Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano for Brand Push

The Tanzanian champions have hit new heights after patterning with the renown transfer news journalist who has a huge following around the world.

Tanzanian champions Young Africans (Yanga) have leveraged the influence of renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano to boost their global visibility, showcasing their new kits to his massive international following.

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The club sent Romano a package containing their jerseys for the 2026/27 season, including their iconic green and yellow home and away kits. In a video shared by Yanga, Romano is seen unboxing the shirts and showing his appreciation, particularly for the club's traditional green jersey.

"Wow, look at this, fantastic. Also the yellow one. This is the best," Romano commented, gesturing towards the green shirt.

The collaboration, however, was more than just a simple gift exchange. Romano actively presented Yanga's continental kit, delivering a message that highlighted the club's identity and its participation in the CAF Champions League to his worldwide audience.

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"Here we are and here we go, Young Africans Club, the most decorated football club in Tanzania, East Africa, presents the CAF Champions League 2026/2027 kit," Romano announced. "Wananchi pride, built for the continental stage. Yanga, bingwa."

Strategic Move by Tanzanian Champions

HERE WE GO! pic.twitter.com/f8WJutWeBd — Young Africans SC (@YoungAfricansSC) September 2, 2026

This strategic move by Yanga demonstrates how African clubs can partner with global personalities to expand their reach beyond their home markets. While there is no indication of a formal commercial agreement, the exposure gained from one of football's most recognised journalists is invaluable.

Having Romano, who has a vast international following due to his authoritative transfer news, present the club's jersey provides a level of visibility that traditional advertising within Tanzania would struggle to match. This initiative aligns with Yanga's growing ambitions, which extend beyond domestic dominance to making a significant mark in CAF competitions.

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Continental tournaments offer African clubs a platform to reach broader audiences, but on-field success alone does not guarantee a stronger international brand. Clubs must also actively promote their identity, players, and history to fans who may never see them play live.