Louis Millard: Swindon Coach on Why Kenyans Will Love New Harambee Stars Call-Up - ‘I Was Never as Good as That’

Harambee Stars boss Benni McCarthy included 17-year-old Louis Millard in his squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers and the player’s coach feels Kenya will reap the rewards.

Louis Millard is the latest player to earn a Harambee Stars call-up and his coach and teammates feel it is not only well deserved but he will excite Kenyans.

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Millard is among three debutants named by coach Benni McCarthy in his 38-man provisional squad for the two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Eritrea and Guinea later this month and in October.

At just 17, Millard has already convinced McCarthy that he is good enough for a spot in his team and while he could still miss out when the final squad is named, the fact that he makes the list is already testament to his immense talents.

Millard earned a Harambee Stars call-up after just three senior appearances for his English League Two side Swindon Town, a place he calls home after coming through the youth ranks.

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It did not take long before the winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, showed why he was called up as on Tuesday night, hours after his inclusion into the Harambee Stars squad, he scored a sensational goal, having dispossessed a defender before going on a solo run and chipping the goalkeeper for Swindon’s third goal in their 3-1 victory over Port Vale.

Swindon Coach on What Makes Millard Tick

Louis Millard celebrates his goal for Swindon Town against Port Vale. Image: Swindon Town

Millard is among a couple of academy graduates who Swindon Town coach Ian Holloway has promoted to the senior team this season and the tactician says the youngster’s attitude has won him over, tipping him for success.

“To have that composure, I think he is just enjoying himself,” Holloway told the club’s in-house channel when talking about Millard’s goal.

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“He asks me everyday what can I do, where can I go. We have to be really careful with 17, 18-years-olds…you [have] to put them in and take them out but Oh my God! To come on like that and finish with such aplomb was beautiful.

“In fact, the lads were laughing after… that confidence. I wish I was young; I was never as good as that. Well done,” the Swindon coach further stated.

Holloway is delighted that his decision to retain the youngsters is finally paying off, having lacked patience with other academy products last summer.

Youngster’s Performance Vindicate Holloway

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Louis Millard in action for Swindon Town. Image: Imago

“I'm so proud to tell them and our fans that we have got some of our own, and I do believe they're good enough because I hated letting everybody go last year,” he said in a separate interview as quoted by the Swindon Advertiser.

“My staff have said, ‘just wait a minute, Gaffer’, and then they showed me Louis. The impact he's made is amazing, because he's fresh, he's young, he's up for it, and he's running.”

Millard, who is eligible to represent Kenya through his mother, recently signed a two-year professional contract, with a third-year option, following a breakout pre-season under Holloway, and has so far played five times for the senior team.

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Harambee Stars Teen’s Talents Lauded

Louis Millard playing for Swindon Town in a previous match. Image: Imago

So talented is he that Swindon’s new signing Matty Virtue is already singing his praises after just a few weeks as teammates.

“He has been amazing. I wasn't ready for first-team football at 17, so what he's doing is a big positive for him and for us,” said Virtue.

"He plays the way we want: he's got pace, and he runs in behind. He just has to keep improving day by day. We're here to help, we're experienced players, and we can help him through that. He's been really good for us.”

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