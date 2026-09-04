Gor Mahia Star Explains ‘Big-Game’ Experience That Will Help Them Overcome Pyramids

Gor Mahia vice-captain Mike Kibwage is pinning his hopes on their recent meetings against continental rivals ahead of their CAF Champions League tie with Pyramids.

Gor Mahia defender Mike Kibwage is confident of shutting down Egyptian club Pyramids when the two sides clash in the CAF Champions League in Nairobi on Sunday.

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The Kenyan champions have a difficult task against Rulani Mokwena’s side, who are the 2025 Champions League winners, as they face off in the first preliminary round at Nyayo Stadium.

K’Ogalo return to the continental scene two years since their last appearance, when they were eliminated at this very stage, by another Egyptian side in Al Ahly, who beat them 6-0 on aggregate.

However, that is not scaring the Gor Mahia vice-captain as they prepare to take one the expensively-assembled Pyramids.

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“It’s a good feeling (making my debut in the CAF Champions League). When you look at the camp, the boys are really motivated because most of us will be making our first appearance,” Kibwage told SportPesa News.

Kibwage Counting on Kagame Cup Experience

🗣️ “For us, we have to win, ndio ikue rahisi tukienda huko Kwao…”



Ass. captain ‘MK4’ speaks ahead of Sunday’s big showdown! 🎙️🔥



From his debut experience to the dressing room mood, training intensity and the mindset in camp, the skipper gives us the inside scoop!💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/bnSUhAsKuR — SportPesa Kenya (@SportPesa) September 3, 2026

“We want to see what the continental scene looks like, and we are really motivated for Sunday. We want to make it a memorable one.”

Gor Mahia come into the match on the back of some disappointing results, having lost 1-0 in the CECAFA Kagame Cup final, before suffering a 3-1 loss to Tusker FC in the FKF Super Cup.

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However, Kibwage sees these as minor setbacks and is in fact counting on their experience in the Kagame Cup to give them an edge over Pyramids.

“I think we are ready for Pyramids, and we are already well acquainted with such high-profile matches. We got that experience in big games during CECAFA, and I think it’s just the same thing,” he added.

“Since we are at home on Sunday, I know our fans will rally behind the team. They will come and support us in large numbers.”

Gor Mahia Defender Issues Rallying Call

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Gor Mahia. Image source: Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia players will also be under pressure from their ever-demanding fans, something Kibwage recognizes, and he feels the only way to ease that is by putting up a good show.

“So, I think for us, it is a must-win match, and it’s a must that we get a favourable result on Sunday so that when we go away, it will be an easier task for us,” he said.

“The coach has brought unity into the team. Despite having some injuries, he has managed to bring the boys together, and the motivation is already there.

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“We have young and old players, and he has brought them together with some good bonding. From the training this week, we are expecting very good results,” he went on.

Gor Mahia come up against a Pyramids team that have started life under Mokwena in brilliant fashion, having won three straight league games, without conceding.