Gor Mahia Defender Reveals Why Coach Charles Akonnor Faces Tough Call Ahead of Pyramids Clash

Gor Mahia's coach faces a tough selection dilemma ahead of the Pyramids FC clash as competition for places intensifies in camp.

Gor Mahia full-back Paul Ochuoga has provided an inside look at the atmosphere within the camp as Kenya’s record league champions put the final touches on their preparations for Sunday's opening 2026/27 CAF Champions League showdown against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC.

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Speaking ahead of the first-leg encounter scheduled for 3:00 PM EAT at Nyayo National Stadium, the newly minted Harambee Stars call-up revealed that head coach Charles Akonnor will face a welcoming dilemma.

With most of the players in peak physical shape and fighting for starting berths, every player is hungry to feature in one of the biggest continental fixtures.

Paul Ochuoga: The Coach Will Have a Hard Time Selecting a Squad

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Ochuoga emphasised that the dressing room mood is overwhelmingly positive, creating a healthy battle for positions across the pitch.

"The preparation has been good. The mood is good. Everyone wants to play. The coach will have a hard time selecting a squad because everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to play this game because it's a big game. It's a big match. There are a lot of players who want to play, including me," Paul Ochuoga said.

For Ghanaian tactician Charles Akonnor, who led Gor Mahia to their 22nd FKF Premier League crown last season, having a fully fit, motivated roster provides crucial tactical flexibility as he plots to neutralise Rulani Mokwena’s fluid attacking setup.

Paul Ochuoga: Tactical Execution and Positive Mindset

Rather than being intimidated by Pyramids FC's recent continental pedigree, Paul Ochuoga insists Gor Mahia will take the game directly to their Egyptian visitors.

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The defender highlighted that the playing unit has thoroughly analysed the opposition and is fully committed to carrying out Akonnor’s tactical blueprint on matchday.

"So, it's going to be a good game. We will approach it in a positive way. Every piece of information that the coach has given us, we will implement in the game," he said.

With a daunting second-leg trip to Cairo awaiting Gor Mahia on September 13, securing a commanding home result in Nairobi is critical.

Ochuoga issued a passionate rallying cry to the Green Army, noting that a vocal home crowd will serve as the 12th man needed to push the team over the line.

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