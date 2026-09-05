Zech Obiero: Harambee Stars Midfielder Tells Benni McCarthy His Preferred Position

The midfielder has highlighted where he is most effective on the pitch as he looks to shine for both club and country.

As he looks forward to his debut at English League Two side Gillingham, Harambee Stars midfielder Zech Obiero has explained which position he feels more comfortable in.

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Obiero completed a deadline day move to the English fourth tier club on Tuesday, joining on loan for this season from Leyton Orient.

The 21-year-old could make his debut when Gillingham visit Rochdale on Saturday and has promised to light it up with his qualities which he feels his new supporters will like.

“I would say that I come with a lot of energy,” Obiero said during his first interview as a Gillingham player, as quoted by the club’s website.

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Obiero Explains What Makes Him Tick

Zech Obiero during his first interview at Gillingham. Image: Gillingham

“I like to run around, press, and get the ball back. On the ball, I like to carry the ball up the pitch, and I like to receive it. I like to receive it deep to carry, or receive it high. It is not a problem for me, as I like to do both.”

Obiero sealed the move just hours after he had been named in Harambee Stars provisional squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Eritrea and Guinea later this month.

As he waits to know if he will make the final team for the two qualifiers, Obiero has shared where he likes to be deployed, something that could be of interest to Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy.

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“Just to excite really. Get on the ball, show a bit of flair, and just try and get goals and assists. Mostly a ball carrier, and being exciting,” he added, when highlighting his qualities.

Where Does the Kenyan Star Like to Play?

Zech Obiero starred for Kenya against Estonia. Photo: FKF Media

“I am more central. I don't mind playing wide either, but I think that I am definitely more comfortable central, where I can link up and play with other players on the pitch. Not more like one v one, but more like link up and clever passes, but I have also played wide,” Obiero, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Tranmere Rovers, further stated.

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McCarthy has already deployed Obiero in this position, starting with his Kenyan debut against Estonia in March, when he assisted Ryan Ogam to score the equaliser in the match that ended 1-1, before scoring in the 3-0 win over Grenada.