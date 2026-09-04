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Emmanuel Wanyonyi Shows No Mercy to Rivals to Claim Ksh3.8m Diamond League Prize

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 22:27 - 04 September 2026
Emmanuel Wanyonyi clocked a meeting record to win his fourth Diamond League title. Image: Imago
The Kenyan star won his fourth Diamond League Trophy on the bounce after flooring his competitors with a dominant run at the 2026 final in Brussels.
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World and Olympics champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi lived up to the billing when he ran an impressive race to win his fourth straight Diamond League title.

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Wanyonyi completed the Diamond League season with a flourish at the final in Brussels, Belgium on Friday when he totally commanded the 800m race.

With his perennial rivals Marco Arop and Djamel Sedjati in the race, the Kenyan did not want to be drawn into another close contest as it has happened before this season and took off immediately the gun went.

Wanyonyi Maintains Speed to Claim Title

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi won his fourth Diamond League title. Image: Wanda Diamond League

Wanyonyi would maintain his speed from start to finish, putting on the afterburners in the final 200m of the race, with his rivals not able to catch up with him.

The 22-year-old clocked a meeting record 1:41.80 for the win, way ahead of second-placed Sedjati, who timed 1:42.71, as Frenchman Meziane Yanis completed the podium in 1:42.87.

Meanwhile, former world champion Arop finished fourth in 1:43.50.

Wanyonyi, who has now won the Diamond League title in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, will take home $30,000 (Ksh3.8 million) which is the winner’s prize.

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