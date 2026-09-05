Jakob Ingebrigtsen Fires Back at Cole Hocker After Diamond League Defeat: 'He Fooled All of Us'

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has sparked controversy with a pointed accusation aimed at Cole Hocker following a dramatic Diamond League clash.

Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen launched a scathing attack on his competitors, labelling them "a bunch of cowards" in a fiery post-race interview after a stunning fourth-place finish in the Diamond League 1500m final in Brussels on Friday.

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The Norwegian star appeared poised for victory for most of the race but was overtaken in the final stretch. Australia's Cameron Myers timed his late surge to perfection, storming through to seize the prestigious Diamond League title.

Myers Delivers a Stunning Late Surge

The result was a significant setback for Ingebrigtsen, who is still on the comeback trail after undergoing Achilles surgery in February.

He controlled the tempo for much of the race and seemed on track for a much-needed win, but he was unable to fend off the chasing pack in the last 30 metres. Myers, in contrast, bided his time before making a decisive move down the home straight.

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"I’m pretty relieved to be honest! It’s nice to get a win, I’m super pumped," Myers said. "I was feeling good. I contemplated making a move on the back straight but I didn’t really need to, so I just waited as long as possible and a gap opened up and I was able to take it."

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Questions Rivals' Tactics

While Myers celebrated a career-defining victory, Ingebrigtsen was incensed by the race's tactics, particularly the pacemaking.

"They want to run in a queue and hide themselves tonight, so that is what it is. I'm not a hider myself," Ingebrigtsen stated.

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"The pacer did a pretty bad job, unfortunately, pulling me off the Wavelight and off the pace. I didn't necessarily want to find myself in that position."

Hocker Faces Sharp Criticism

The Norwegian directed specific criticism at American rival Cole Hocker, accusing him of manipulating the pacemaking arrangements.

"Cole, he got the pacemaker changed and swapped to his own teammate on behalf of a French pacer," Ingebrigtsen claimed.

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"Everybody thought he was forcing himself to follow the pacemaker, but that was just a trick. He fooled all of us. He decided to hide behind everyone else."

Jakob Ingebrigtsen: A Bunch of Cowards

Ingebrigtsen's frustration was palpable as he spoke to reporters, expressing his disappointment with both the outcome and his rivals' approach.

"I’m very disappointed in the race and the result, I’m racing against a bunch of cowards. That is what it is," he reiterated.

He again highlighted the pacemaker switch involving Hocker and his training partner, Christian Jackson, vowing that Hocker had lost credibility.

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"We’re trying to win but with Cole, the pacemaker was swapped out for his own teammate. So from now on he is in no position to make any changes or decisions in the 1500m because he fooled us in terms of following the pace," Ingebrigtsen declared.

Myers Adds Another Major Achievement