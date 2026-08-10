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World U20 Athletics Championships: Two Golds on Final Day Propel Kenya to Second Overall and Top in Africa

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 06:46 - 10 August 2026
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Josephine Sembeyo and Wilson Chepkwech won gold in the women's and men's 1,500m at the World U20 Championships. Image: Imago
Kenya finished the 2026 World U20 Athletics Championships with six more medals on the final day which saw them end the event just behind the USA.
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Kenya completed the World U20 Athletics Championships with a flourish after bagging two more gold medals while a couple of silver and a bronze medal further boosted their tally.

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The first gold for Kenya on the final day in Oregon came in dramatic fashion through Josephine Sembeyo who clocked 4:16.73 to win the women’s 1,500m.

Sembeyo had to overcome a fall and a lost shoe before a great kick in the final lap sprint ensured she finished first in the final to claim what was Kenya’s third gold medal.

American Claire Stegall took second just 0.04 seconds behind the Kenyan to win silver while Kenya’s Caren Chepchirchir took the bronze in 4:17.50.

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More Medals Swept Home

Meanwhile, Kenyans swept the men’s 1,500m which saw them claim gold and silver after a blistering run. Wilson Chepkwech led the charge when he took gold in 3:37.46 ahead of compatriot David Kapaiko, who clocked 3:38.32 for silver, with Morocco’s Osama Er Redouani taking bronze in a time of 3:39.68.

Kenya’s medal hunt did not end there as Emmanuel Lemiso won silver in the 3,000m steeplechase in a personal best 8:32.81, while Nicholas Kitum took bronze in 8:38.05.

Following the six medals won on the final day, Kenya finished second overall behind the United States of America (24 medals) and top in Africa with four gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

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