World U20 Championships: Franklin Kibet Leads the Charge with Gold as Kenya Bags Three Medals on Day 1

Team Kenya won three medals on the opening day of the World U20 Championships in Oregon, USA with Franklin Kibet starting the gold rush.

Kenya kicked off its campaign at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon with a spectacular performance, securing a gold and silver medal in the men's 5000m at Hayward Field.

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Frankline Kibet stormed to victory, crossing the finish line in 13:28.27 to claim Kenya's first gold of the championships. His compatriot, Nehemiah Kipngeno, finished close behind in 13:30.09 to complete the dominant 1-2 finish. Damitew Kebede of Ethiopia secured the bronze medal with a time of 13:35.38.

Kibet Continues Stellar 2026 Season

The victory marks another major achievement for the 19-year-old Kibet in what has been a breakout year. He began 2026 by winning the world cross-country title in Tallahassee, USA, in January. He further solidified his rising star status with an impressive 13:08.32 performance in his Diamond League debut in Paris this past June.

His time in Paris was a full 12 seconds faster than any of his U20 competitors had previously run, establishing him as the clear favorite heading into the Oregon championships.

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Chepkemoi Adds Bronze in Women's 5000m

Kenya's medal count increased later in the day as Joyline Chepkemoi clinched a bronze medal in the women's 5000m. Chepkemoi ran a personal best time of 15:09.08 to secure her spot on the podium.

The women's race was won by Uganda's Charity Cherop, who upgraded her 2024 silver medal from Lima to gold with a time of 15:03.88. Cherop had also won bronze at the World Cross Country Championships earlier this year. Shito Gumi of Ethiopia took the silver medal, finishing in 15:07.91.

Mixed Results for Kenya in 800m Heats

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In the 800m heats, Kenya saw both success and disappointment. Collins Tajewou and Nashon Pkiach both advanced to the men's semi-finals, while Marion Jepchumba also qualified on the women's side.