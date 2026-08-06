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World U20 Championships: Franklin Kibet Leads the Charge with Gold as Kenya Bags Three Medals on Day 1

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:13 - 06 August 2026
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Frankline Kibet won gold in the 5000m at the World U20 Championships. Image: World Athletics
Team Kenya won three medals on the opening day of the World U20 Championships in Oregon, USA with Franklin Kibet starting the gold rush.
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Kenya kicked off its campaign at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Oregon with a spectacular performance, securing a gold and silver medal in the men's 5000m at Hayward Field.

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Frankline Kibet stormed to victory, crossing the finish line in 13:28.27 to claim Kenya's first gold of the championships. His compatriot, Nehemiah Kipngeno, finished close behind in 13:30.09 to complete the dominant 1-2 finish. Damitew Kebede of Ethiopia secured the bronze medal with a time of 13:35.38.

Kibet Continues Stellar 2026 Season

The victory marks another major achievement for the 19-year-old Kibet in what has been a breakout year. He began 2026 by winning the world cross-country title in Tallahassee, USA, in January. He further solidified his rising star status with an impressive 13:08.32 performance in his Diamond League debut in Paris this past June.

His time in Paris was a full 12 seconds faster than any of his U20 competitors had previously run, establishing him as the clear favorite heading into the Oregon championships.

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Chepkemoi Adds Bronze in Women's 5000m

Kenya's medal count increased later in the day as Joyline Chepkemoi clinched a bronze medal in the women's 5000m. Chepkemoi ran a personal best time of 15:09.08 to secure her spot on the podium.

The women's race was won by Uganda's Charity Cherop, who upgraded her 2024 silver medal from Lima to gold with a time of 15:03.88. Cherop had also won bronze at the World Cross Country Championships earlier this year. Shito Gumi of Ethiopia took the silver medal, finishing in 15:07.91.

Mixed Results for Kenya in 800m Heats

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In the 800m heats, Kenya saw both success and disappointment. Collins Tajewou and Nashon Pkiach both advanced to the men's semi-finals, while Marion Jepchumba also qualified on the women's side.

However, Nancy Jepngetich faced heartbreak after being disqualified for a lane infringement. Despite her disqualification, she had recorded the fastest time across all the women's 800m heats.

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