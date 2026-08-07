Government Announces Multi-Million Reward for World U20 Athletics Championships Medalists

Kenya’s Frankline Kibet (left) and Nehemiah Kipngeno celebrate after winning gold and silver in 5,000m at World U20 Championships. Image: Imago

Kenya’s Frankline Kibet (left) and Nehemiah Kipngeno celebrate after winning gold and silver in 5,000m at World U20 Championships. Image: Imago

The state has revealed how much gold, silver and bronze will fetch, adding an extra layer of motivation to Team Kenya at the World U20 Athletics Championships.

Kenyan athletes currently competing at the World U20 Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon have extra motivation to do well after the government announced a handsome reward scheme.

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Team Kenya has so far bagged three medals, a gold, silver and bronze and those three athletes are already young millionaires going by the government’s directive.

Kenya started the championship with a 5,000m gold through Frankline Kibet, who won ahead of countryman Nehemiah Kipngeno, before Joyline Chepkemoi claimed bronze in the women’s category over the distance.

More medals could arrive on Saturday morning when the women’s 3,000m steeplechase and men’s 3,000m are run as they have a pair of Kenyan runners from each category.

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Speaking after the opening ceremony of the junior championship at Hayward Field, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi revealed that the government will be paying out Ksh2 million for every gold medal, Ksh1.5 million for silver and Ksh1 million to each bronze medalist from the U20 event.

Six Out of Eight Qualify for Finals

Frankline Kibet of Kenya leads the 5,000m final at the 2026 World U20 Championships. Image:Imago

“That is to mean for our young men and women, there is an opportunity to earn livelihoods from the talents if they are nurtured,” Mwangi told the media. “The best way to do that is to support our sportsmen and women in all disciplines and that is why we are very deliberate.”

This comes after six out of the eight Kenyans who were in action on day two sealed their tickets to the finals of their respective events.

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Caren Chepchirchir and Josephine Mancha Sembeyo won their 1,500m heats to qualify for Sunday’s final while in the men’s category, David Sekento and Wilson Chepkwach also progressed to the final.

Nicholas Kitum and Emmanuel Lemiso will be flying Kenya’s flag in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase final while in the women’s category, Anatasha Cheptoo and Mercy Chepngeno will be fighting for gold in the final on Saturday morning.