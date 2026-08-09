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Man United Fans Complete Double Over Arsenal in Dramatic Nyayo Stadium Thriller

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 20:26 - 09 August 2026
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Man United Fans Complete Double Over Arsenal in Dramatic Nyayo Stadium Thriller
Man United Fans Complete Double Over Arsenal in Dramatic Nyayo Stadium Thriller
Manchester United and Arsenal supporters delivered a fiercely contested showdown in front of a packed Nyayo Stadium crowd.
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Manchester United fans silenced Arsenal fans in a friendly match played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, August 9, where the stadium was fully packed with passionate supporters.

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The second leg of this highly anticipated derby ended 2–2 in regulation time before Manchester United supporters won 5–4 on penalties, securing back-to-back victories following their 3–2 win in the first leg.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: First Leg Report

The tone for the series was set in the opening fixture, where Manchester United supporters recreated their club’s thrilling Premier League form last season.

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In a closely contested match at Nyayo Stadium, United fans edged out their Gunners counterparts 3–2, establishing a crucial advantage and putting Arsenal on the defensive heading into the return leg.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Second Leg Report

Determined to complete an aggregate double, Manchester United fans started the second leg with intensity.

Their early pressure paid off when Yaseen scored in the 11th minute to open the scoring. United doubled their lead in the 25th minute through Jian, placing Arsenal in a tough spot early in the match.

Arsenal supporters mounted a resolute comeback attempt. Machwani pulled one back in the 40th minute to make it 2–1 right before halftime.

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The Gunners continued to push in the second half and found their equaliser in the 72nd minute courtesy of Tev, bringing the match to a 2–2 draw at full time.

With the match level at the final whistle, the contest was decided by a dramatic penalty shootout. Manchester United supporters maintained their composure from the spot, converting crucial kicks to claim a 5–4 shootout victory.

The win completed a double over their fierce local rivals and capped off an exciting showcase of fan-led football in Kenya.

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